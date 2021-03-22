Peterbilt launches EV Operating Cost Calculator

Peterbilt Motors Company is proud to introduce an EV Operating Cost Calculator for prospective Peterbilt electric vehicle customers.

Hosted within the Peterbilt.com website, the operating cost calculator is a powerful tool for prospective customers to evaluate the Total Cost of Ownership of a Peterbilt Model 220EV, 520EVor 579EV on a per mile (on-highway applications) or per hour basis (vocational applications). The user-friendly interface delivers an accurate side-by-side comparison to help customers understand the real-world savings and financial benefits of Peterbilt electric models.

The calculator compares power consumption and fuel costs between electric and diesel vehicles for multiple configurations. Customers can choose between using the convenient slider functionality or directly input their data for key variables such as mileage per year, electricity cost, vehicle price, charging stations, rebates and other expenses such as annual maintenance and insurance. The calculator automatically populates the costs as users complete each section and provides a detailed summary once complete that outlines total electric costs and operating cost per vehicle.

“The number one question we get asked by customers interested in our class-leading electric vehicles always revolves around the operating cost. Our new EV Operating Cost Calculator answers this question, making it easier than ever to evaluate if adding electric vehicles to your fleet is right for your business,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt assistant general manager Sales and Marketing.

SOURCE: Peterbilt