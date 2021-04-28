Pedro Fondevilla appointed new SEAT Portugal managing Director

Pedro Fondevilla has been appointed new Managing Director of SEAT Portugal, a position he will take up as of 1st May

Pedro Fondevilla has been appointed new Managing Director of SEAT Portugal, a position he will take up as of 1st May. In his new position, Fondevilla will head the SEAT and CUPRA brands.

Fondevilla has 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, especially in the commercial area, and since January 2018 has held the position of Global Head of Product Marketing at SEAT S.A. In this position, he has led the global product marketing strategy, coordinating the commercial areas to achieve the contribution margin targets. Fondevilla was also responsible for developing the electric vehicle strategy within the commercial area to increase the competitiveness of SEAT and CUPRA. From now on, Fondevilla will aim at growing SEAT and boosting the CUPRA brand in Portugal, with a special focus on introducing the company’s hybrid and electric models.

SEAT S.A. President Wayne Griffiths emphasised that: “Pedro Fondevilla is a very talented manager. In recent years, he has become a reference in the Commercial area for transforming the sales and after-sales areas towards electric vehicles.” Griffiths added that “thanks to his experience in marketing and commercial strategies and his knowledge of the electric market, I’m convinced he is the right person to boost the growth of SEAT and CUPRA in Portugal, and make it an even more competitive and successful country.”

Pedro Fondevilla underlined that: “electrification is a key factor for the growth of the SEAT and CUPRA brands in a country where sales of electrified vehicles increased by more than 50% in 2020. It’s a motivating challenge for which I rely on an experienced and committed team and dealer network.”

Fondevilla holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Barcelona, and a postgraduate degree in Marketing from ESADE Business School. Fondevilla began his career as a controller in France at the Renault Group, before returning to Spain with the same company. In 2006 he joined Volkswagen Group España Distribución (former VAESA), where he held different positions in the Commercial area until he became Marketing Director for the Volkswagen brand in Spain, a position he held until 2018, when he joined SEAT S.A.

SOURCE: SEAT