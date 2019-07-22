Peace of mind – The best foundation for any job with 5-5-5

From July 2019, all new Fiat Professional models from the Tecnico and Sportivo versions come complete with five years warranty, five years scheduled servicing and five years roadside assistance* as standard.

Richard Chamberlain, Commercial Vehicle Director said “With our new 555 campaign, we can offer business users complete peace of mind when running one or a fleet of Fiat Professional vehicles. With our extensive range we have the flexibility to suit all requirements” Richard continued, “The 555 campaign is confirmation that Fiat Professional is able to offer a full ownership package to any business, large or small.”

The multi-award-winning Fiat Professional range can cater for any business requirements and with this new campaign, deliver full peace of mind. The Ducato now comes with new Euro 6D engines and automatic gearboxes which deliver improved CO2 figures and fuel efficiency. The Talento offers comfort, technology and functionality, Doblò offers the best capacity and functionality in the segment and finally there is the smallest van, Fiorino, which is ideal for city deliveries and small business users.

The Fiat Professional Range

Ducato

The Model Year 20 has recently launched with a range of improved Euro6d-Temp engines, a new 9-Speed automatic transmission with latest-generation torque converter, advanced ADAS driving assist systems, the latest-generation infotainment system and revised exterior.

Talento

The interior of the Talento is designed around the business user, offering comfort and functionality. The rear view camera is displayed in the rear view mirror, keyless entry / keyless go and radar parking are just some of the many features available. Safety systems include ABS with EBD and HBA, Traction+, electronic stability control, hill holder and trailer stability assist.

Doblò

Doblò Cargo offers the widest range in the segment, ideal for growing businesses whilst offering a huge number of different body types to suit every mission. With an impressive load capacity, the Doblò has been fine-tuned to offer flexibility and functionality. The Doblò is also fitted with a number of safety and driver aids including electronic stability control, hill holder and parking sensors

Fiorino

The Fiorino features ergonomic and comfortable interiors which include storage compartments and a document holder. The Fiorino is perfect for small business users and has an impressive load compartment volume. Whilst being the smallest model in the Fiat Professional range, the Fiorino also includes traction+, electronic stability control and hill holder.

SOURCE: Fiat Professional