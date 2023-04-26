Parasoft & TASKING team up to deliver superior automotive software development & automated testing

Collaboration aims to improve efficiency and reliability of CI/CD workflow

Parasoft, a global leader in embedded software testing solutions, has announced a partnership with TASKING, an industry leader in automotive embedded software development tools. The partnership offers an integrated software development and testing solution for automotive applications with a CI/CD workflow that ensures safe, secure, and reliable code through every step of the SDLC. Teams developing embedded software for automotive systems will benefit by reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

By aligning the extensive knowledge of Parasoft and TASKING, the collaboration will provide a comprehensive solution for the automotive industry. The integration will expedite the delivery of software in automotive electronic control units making them safe, secure, and reliable for combustion engine vehicles, modern electronic vehicles (EVs), future software-defined vehicles (SwDVs), and more.

TASKING’s complete integrated development environment offers support for:

Microprocessors and microcontrollers with compilers

Debuggers

Embedded internet

RTOS

Parasoft’s continuous code quality and functional safety compliance solutions unify and automate static code analysis and unit testing and allow for testing on target hardware, host, or virtual environments. The partnership with TASKING ensures code compliance with functional safety and security standards such as ISO 26262 and ISO 21434. The solutions have been TÜV-certified for use on safety-critical systems in software development.

“With the development of automotive embedded software, ensuring safe, repeatable, and reliable operation is paramount. This partnership improves the efficiency of our customers workflows by combining the power and flexibility of TASKING’s safety and security compliant toolsets with Parasoft’s automated static and dynamic software analysis solutions,” said Roger Smith, Technical Marketing Manager at TASKING.

“I’m very honored that Parasoft and TASKING have partnered in delivering the best tool choice for the development and testing of software in automotive. You’ll shorten development time and ensure safe and secure code by integrating our combined solutions into your modern DevOps development ecosystem,” said Ricardo Camacho, Director of Regulatory Safety and Security Compliance at Parasoft.

Furthermore, Parasoft and TASKING (including iSYSTEM) have joined forces with industry leaders Infineon, Elektrobit, MathWorks, and Synopsys to deliver best practices for accelerating multi-core automotive application development and testing at the Automotive Toolchain Symposium (ATS) event on May 4, 2023.

SOURCE: TASKING