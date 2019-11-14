Panasonic develops battery management technology to measure electrochemical impedance of multi-cell stacked lithium-ion batteries

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic) announced today that it has developed a new battery management technology that measures a battery’s electrochemical impedance[1], which is an effective method of evaluating the residual value of lithium-ion batteries in devices.

This technology is expected to be applied to various devices that use lithium-ion battery modules with many battery cells stacked in series and to future vehicles. Panasonic has developed this technology in collaboration with Professor Masahiro Fukui of Ritsumeikan University. Panasonic developed a new battery monitoring IC (BMIC) test chip, measurement algorithm, and software, while Ritsumeikan University evaluated the performance using actual batteries.

Current applications of lithium-ion batteries are expanding to the field of industrial devices and mobility, and the importance of reuse and recycling is also increasing. The newly developed battery management technology makes it possible to measure electrochemical impedance using the AC current excitation method[2] for lithium-ion stacked battery modules that are installed in operating devices. Furthermore, this technology aims to enable the evaluation of residual value by way of a deterioration diagnosis and failure estimation based on an analysis of acquired measurement data. This will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society where future lithium-ion batteries can be reused and recycled.

This new technology has the following features:

BMIC technology for performing electrochemical impedance measurements on multi-cell stacked batteries.

Achieves electrochemical impedance measurement with the same accuracy as a standard measuring instrument.

Temperature calibration technology that responds to changes in the temperature of operating devices.

Conventional electrochemical impedance spectroscopy is widely used as a non-destructive method for evaluating lithium-ion batteries. This measurement method requires an application specific measuring instrument and a large thermostatic chamber that keeps the temperature of the battery constant, and it was necessary to measure each cell in the laboratory.

