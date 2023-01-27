Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. achieves net zero CO2 emissions at all global sites

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (Representative Director, CEO: Masashi Nagayasu, Head office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, hereafter “Panasonic Automotive”) achieved net zero CO2 emissions*1 at all 14 global sites*2 including 6 domestic sites (2 in Yokohama and 1 each in Shirakawa, Matsumoto, Tsuruga, and Kusatsu), and 8 overseas sites (2 in China and one each in Thailand, Malaysia, and the Czech Republic, and 3 in Mexico) in January 2023.
Panasonic views initiatives to reduce our own and society’s CO2 emissions in an effort to find solutions to global warming as a paramount Group issue, and in this regard, we are engaged in working toward our own goal, Panasonic GREEN IMPACT.
Laws and regulations on CO2 reduction in the automobile industry are being bolstered mainly in Europe. To that end, our customers, which are car manufacturers, are also requesting that their clients achieve zero CO2 emissions and switch over to renewable energy sources. This trend is expected to accelerate around the globe, with the growing possibility of zero CO2 emissions becoming a term of business at car manufacturers.
Panasonic Automotive is achieving net zero CO₂ emissions in response to such demands. Reaching this goal of net zero CO₂ emissions at the Panasonic Group by 2030 is first being realized as a business company. The company will promote blatant honesty in energy-saving efforts with a focus at work sites, with the goal of annually reducing our total energy usage by 3% compared to the previous year. Also, we plan to distribute resources resulting from energy-saving activities to renewable energy procurement costs, and plan to halve our reliance on external renewable energy sources by 2030.
＜Efforts contributing to net zero CO₂ emissions＞
(1) Energy-saving initiatives promoted by each site in cooperation
- Reduced air conditioning load thanks to revised positive pressure in cleanrooms.
- Reduced outside air intake.
- Enhanced insulation of equipment that serves as heat sources, such as furnaces, etc.
- Revised always-on transportation equipment such as conveyors, etc. (intermittent operation)
- Revised conditions for drying ovens and washing equipment (low temperature)
- Energy-saving management of air conditioning equipment using Wi-Fi switch systems made internally
- Revised cleaning tower operation thanks to equipment cooling system piping reorganization, and inverters installed on pumps
- Heat exchangers added to hot water equipment
- Implementation of air leak surveys and countermeasures
- Leverage standby power across sites
(2) Introduction of renewable energy sources at each siite
- Purchase of renewable electricity (Matsumoto, Mexico, Czech Republic)
- Promoting introduction of solar power generation equipment at sites (Matsumoto, Tsuruga, Yokohama area)
- Promoting introduction of corporate PPA (domestic, China, Malaysia)
＜Glossary＞
*1 Net zero CO₂ emissions: The company actively promotes virtually zero CO2 emissions by procuring Non-Fossil Fuel Certificates and I-REC Certificates to offset the company’s CO2 emissions from electricity, and credits to offset CO2 emissions from fossil fuels.
*2 All sites: Refers to all global sites supervised by Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.
*3 Environmental certification: Documentation which certifies the value of electricity generated in a way that does not result in CO2 emissions, including non-fossil fuel energy certificates, J-Credits, etc.
Businesses that purchase environmental certificates are recognized by the national government as receiving energy supply that does not result in CO2 emissions.
- Non-fossil fuel energy certificates: Documentation which brings out and certifies the non-fossil fuel value of electricity generated without the use of fossil fuels such as petroleum or coal, making it a non-fossil fuel energy source. Bought and sold in the non-fossil fuel value trading market.
- CO₂-Credits: Environmental value created by introducing energy-saving devices and renewable energy sources, and initiatives such as forest management.
Bought and sold via a credit broker.
*4 Corporate PPA (Power Purchase Agreement): A long-term agreement for a business to purchase electricity generated via natural energy from a power producer. In general, contracts are for 10 to 25 years.
