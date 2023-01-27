Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. achieves net zero CO2 emissions at all global sites

Panasonic views initiatives to reduce our own and society’s CO 2 emissions in an effort to find solutions to global warming as a paramount Group issue, and in this regard, we are engaged in working toward our own goal, Panasonic GREEN IMPACT.

Laws and regulations on CO 2 reduction in the automobile industry are being bolstered mainly in Europe. To that end, our customers, which are car manufacturers, are also requesting that their clients achieve zero CO 2 emissions and switch over to renewable energy sources. This trend is expected to accelerate around the globe, with the growing possibility of zero CO 2 emissions becoming a term of business at car manufacturers.

Panasonic Automotive is achieving net zero CO₂ emissions in response to such demands. Reaching this goal of net zero CO₂ emissions at the Panasonic Group by 2030 is first being realized as a business company. The company will promote blatant honesty in energy-saving efforts with a focus at work sites, with the goal of annually reducing our total energy usage by 3% compared to the previous year. Also, we plan to distribute resources resulting from energy-saving activities to renewable energy procurement costs, and plan to halve our reliance on external renewable energy sources by 2030.