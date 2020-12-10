Panasonic announces UBMC service – A cloud-based battery management service to ascertain battery state in electric mobility vehicles

Panasonic Corporation will begin offering a new, cloud-based battery management service, known as the UBMC (Universal Battery Management Cloud) service, utilizing a proprietary AI-based technology that incorporates its battery expertise. The technology can ascertain the state of various types of batteries installed in electric mobility (e-mobility)*1 vehicles in real time to ensure they can be used with peace of mind.

Background/Overview

To cope with global warming and other issues, the electrification of mobility vehicles is gaining pace. However, the displays showing remaining battery charge on these e-mobility vehicles are not always accurate, and on occasion can lead to unexpected power outages. Also, with the inability to gauge battery changes over time, it is possible that battery replacement timing and other aspects will be missed.

In response, Panasonic has used the data and expertise it has accumulated through battery development, together with AI- and cloud-based technologies, to develop the UBMC service. The service can ascertain and quantitively analyze operating state, enabling real-time monitoring and visualization of the batteries in question. Utilizing this service will free operators from battery-based issues, and contribute to a society in which individuals can use e-mobility vehicles with peace of mind.

The features of the UBMC service are as below.

1. Accurate estimation of battery state to prevent sudden power outages

Utilizing its unique expertise in battery development, Panasonic has developed an entirely new AI-based estimation technology which uses a battery log collected on the cloud as machine learning data. This has enabled the creation of a highly accurate*2 SOC estimation model for a range of different batteries. Users can accurately gauge the remaining battery charge when using an e-mobility vehicle through a smartphone app, and prevent unexpected power outages.

2. Remote monitoring for optimal battery operation

With battery operation data managed on the cloud, the UBMC application programming interface (API) ensures that the battery state of all e-mobility vehicles can be seen remotely in real time. This will enable the customer service departments of e-mobility manufacturers to inform users of the ideal timing for battery replacement, while sharing-service operators will be able to efficiently manage their charging operations.

3. Updatable functions for new mobility experiences

Based on accurate estimation of battery state, map-based information enables users to ascertain the distance they can travel from their current location based on their remaining charge. The service can also suggest routes with the most convenient charging points or battery replacement locations based on the user’s destination and transit points. In this way, it can provide entirely new mobility experiences with constantly updatable functions.

Notes:

*1: Motor-driven, compact mobility vehicles such as electric bikes.

*2: For three months of log data, in-house experiments saw less than 3% error in estimation values.

SOURCE: Panasonic