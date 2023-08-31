Open, inclusive, accessible: Volkswagen encourages dialogue at IAA Mobility

The Volkswagen brand will present a new face to the public during the IAA Mobility at Odeonsplatz in Munich: With its dialogue-focused and barrier-free design, Volkswagen’s urban discovery platform in the Open Space will be held under the motto of #OneFuture. With this motto, Volkswagen is expressing the brand’s commitment to corporate responsibility and will bring the full extent of the brand’s diverse product portfolio to life: this is reflected by product premieres like the one for a concept car and by the all-electric vehicles ID.4, ID.5 and ID.701. Visitors will also be given exclusive access to efficient vehicles powered by internal combustion engines and wide-range plug-in hybrids like the new Passat and the new generation of the Tiguan. Dialogue with the brand is key. The multifaceted and free stage program will explore relevant product, social and mobility issues.