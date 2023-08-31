Open, inclusive, accessible: Volkswagen encourages dialogue at IAA Mobility

The Volkswagen brand will present a new face to the public during the IAA Mobility at Odeonsplatz in Munich: With its dialogue-focused and barrier-free design, Volkswagen’s urban discovery platform in the Open Space will be held under the motto of #OneFuture. With this motto, Volkswagen is expressing the brand’s commitment to corporate responsibility and will bring the full extent of the brand’s diverse product portfolio to life: this is reflected by product premieres like the one for a concept car and by the all-electric vehicles ID.4, ID.5 and ID.701. Visitors will also be given exclusive access to efficient vehicles powered by internal combustion engines and wide-range plug-in hybrids like the new Passat and the new generation of the Tiguan. Dialogue with the brand is key. The multifaceted and free stage program will explore relevant product, social and mobility issues.
Imelda Labbé, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After Sales said: “People have individual abilities, needs and visions. In spite of all of these differences, we still have one thing in common: the future. It is up to us to shape this future. This is the central message of Volkswagen at IAA MOBILITY. It is a message that we have summarized under the hashtag #OneFuture.”
Communicative, inclusive and barrier-free – the design of Volkswagen’s Open Space reflects the brand’s approachable nature. The new booth concept will awaken visitors’ curiosity, inspire ideas and serve as conversation starters. The single-story pavilions are visible from all sides and have an airily transparent look about them, the result of the omission of various partition and exterior walls. Wood and glass create a friendly atmosphere and can be reused for other purposes following the exhibition.
All communicative touch points are barrier-free. Access is facilitated by a floor guidance system that includes tactile guide strips as well as stairlifts, ramps and wheelchair-accessible counters. The staff speaks sign language. Acoustic instruments in the stage area can be used as hearing aids. QR codes have been added to the stelae set up for the vehicles on display. Visitors can use them to view information written in simple language. The exhibits themselves also facilitate inclusive access. For instance, sustainable interior materials and rims have been integrated into the booth in such a way that visitors can touch and feel them. The Open Space was designed in consultation with the German Federation of the Blind, the community of individual with hearing impairments and the Representative Body for Severely Disabled Employees at Volkswagen.
“The Open Space symbolizes Volkswagen’s commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Labbé, Member of the Board of Managemen for Sales, Marketing and After Sales. “After all, the name of our brand encompasses all people. This is why we are committed to removing as many barriers as possible in order to initiate a dialogue with as many people as possible. This is the only way for us to learn about our customers’ interests in areas like vehicle design and operation.”
The Open Space will be much more than a showcase for the company’s vehicles and technologies on September 5 – 10. It will also serve as a stage for a wide range of event formats:
During #OneFuture Talks, Volkswagen experts and guests will discuss socially relevant issues. One session will focus on ways that artificial intelligence is changing our lives and ways that social responsibility can be brought to life.
The program will offer four Living Room Concerts that will include Ian Hooper, Lauraine and Tom Dibb. Following the shows, fans can have themselves photographed with the artists and get their autographs.
In “Volkswagen up close” powered by Volkswagen Talent Marketing, company employees will share insights into their work. They will also provide visitors with information about entry-level job opportunities at Europe’s largest automaker.
During Product Talks, Volkswagen experts will present the highlights of both vehicles displayed on stage and share details about the vehicles’ design and development phases. Visitors will also have an opportunity to look over the shoulder of a Volkswagen designer as he works.
The ID. Drivers’ Club Talk will be a panel discussion with guests who will delve into a range of issues related to electromobility and the ID. family. This community of and for ID. drivers has already helped to shape the development of ID. models.
“My Volkswagen Moment” will be the focus of Community Love Stories. People will talk about their journeys and their life with cars here. Against a visual backdrop, they will describe unforgettable stories, adventures and emotional moments.
The Open Space will be open from Tuesday, September 5, to Sunday, September 10. Admission is free. You will find a detailed program overview at: http://www.volkswagen.en/iaa.
SOURCE: Volkswagen