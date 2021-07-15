Octopus Energy adds 23 electric vans from Peugeot to their clean, green installation fleet

Octopus Energy adds 23 Peugeot e-Expert vans to its engineering fleet

Today, Octopus Energy unveils their new fleet of electric e-Expert Peugeot vans for their engineering team, Octopus Energy Services, who will be installing the same electric vehicle chargers that the vans would use in the homes of customers.

Octopus Energy Services previously worked with a fleet of 60 Peugeot Expert diesel vans, and will be making the switch over to electric variants from June this year, ahead of the launch of their new Decarbonisation of Heat Centre. The centre will see thousands of engineers trained to install heat pumps as a clean replacement to boilers.

The company has opted for 23 of the Peugeot e-Expert models with a 75kWh battery, allowing the vehicle to operate with a range of up to 205 miles, which will get the teams across the capital and south of England where they primarily operate. The vans will have more than enough space for tools, electrical equipment, PPE and even wifi dongles so that customers working from home can still use the internet when installations are being made.

In a tiered deal for the company, the Peugeot e-Expert vans are being leased to Octopus Energy Services via their sister company, Octopus Electric Vehicles. The fully electric leasing provider has made large strides in recent years, now being able to provide business fleet solutions and a salary sacrifice product for businesses, meaning any company can opt for the clean, green option for their transport needs.

John Szymik, CEO of Octopus Energy Services, said: “As a green energy provider, we are focused on driving the renewable energy revolution globally. We don’t just mean in the energy industry either, with transport being the UK’s largest carbon emitting sector it’s high time we put the brakes on unnecessary petrol cars on the road. “Our 23 new Peugeot e-Expert vans ensure we are firmly in the driving seat as we begin decarbonising our whole engineering fleet. With our new vehicles we’ll be able to install even more electric vehicle chargers across the country and help improve air quality in our cities.”

Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “Not only have we added 23 new electric vans to our engineering fleet, we’ve also leased them entirely through our Octopus Electric Vehicles fleet solution. By making it easier and cheaper for all businesses to switch to electric vehicles and install the necessary infrastructure needed at their place of work, we can clean up the UK’s transport system and pave the way for cleaner, greener cars.”

SOURCE: Octopus Energy