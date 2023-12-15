Octopus Electroverse’s easy public charging launches to 1 million EV drivers in Germany

Electroverse now available for electric car drivers to sign up to in 24 countries

Octopus Energy has launched its award-winning Electroverse platform in Germany – giving 1 million more electric vehicle (EV) drivers one-tap access to hundreds of thousands of chargers.

Electroverse’s simple charge-on-the-go card and app is already integrated with big charge point brands in Germany such as IONITY, Aral Pulse, Allego and EnBW.

Nine in ten EV charge points in Germany are connected to Electroverse. And across the continent, drivers can access hundreds of thousands of charge points from 600 brands.

The milestone move into Europe’s largest EV market means drivers in 24 countries can now sign up to Electroverse’s easy public charging. And these drivers can also charge their EV in many more markets worldwide.

Electroverse – which is free to join – launched in the UK in 2020 and has revolutionised on-the-go charging for EV drivers.

The ‘one card, one app’ concept removes the need for multiple apps. It has quickly become the go-to choice for more than a quarter of UK EV drivers, making it the biggest EV roaming service in the country.

The German launch comes hot on the heels of Electroverse’s arrival in France, Spain and Italy.

EV drivers can now also sign up to it in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “This is a milestone moment for Octopus Electroverse – as drivers in Germany can now join our movement to make charging on-the-go as easy as possible. Germany has been leading the way in electric cars, so we’re incredibly excited to unlock simple public charging for these drivers.

“With just one tap people can access hundreds of thousands of charge points across the continent. We’re geared up to expand further so EV drivers worldwide have access to our app while we launch product features our customers love.”

Electroverse drastically improves the EV charging experience with embedded features like its interactive global map that shows charge points and their availability, a route-planner, in-car support with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Plug & Charge support, and more.

SOURCE: Octopus Energy