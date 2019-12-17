NSK welcomes visitors to International Robot Exhibition 2019

NSK Ltd. (NSK; Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Toshihiro Uchiyama) will exhibit new products and technologies at the International Robot Exhibition 2019 (iREX 2019), to be held at Tokyo Big Site on December 18-21, 2019.
The robotization of society has been rapidly advancing, driven by Industry 4.0, smart automation, IoT technology, and labor shortages due to aging populations. NSK is pursuing a bold vision of the future of robots in industrial/manufacturing applications as well as in our daily lives. We are galvanizing synergies between our Four Core Technologies and excellence in manufacturing engineering to drive the advancement of robots and industry and realize a smoother, more prosperous society for all.
Concept
MORE THAN PRECISION — “WAZA-ARI”
At NSK, we strive to bring real solutions to the real challenges of today and tomorrow. We love to push the limits of precision and build-in innovative ideas and new capabilities, but that’s not all. We are always in plants and on shop floors, engaging closely with customers to understand the intersection of theory and reality.
Ultimately we drive these insights into real solutions customers can truly appreciate: solutions that offer more than just higher specifications. Our unique technology and methods and our commitment to customers will continue to pave the path to the future of machine tools and manufacturing. What is your vision? The future is on the drawing board.
Join us at iREX to learn how NSK can support your business.
Major Exhibits
Lift-Rotation Z-θ Actuator Unit (In Development)
- Combination of direct drive motor and linear motion technology achieves lift-rotation Z-θ motion (coaxial rotation and linear motion) in a compact rod-shaped package.
- Compact design fits inside vertical machine tools and vertical injection molding machinery. Increase productivity per square meter of floor space by integrating pick-and-place function within production machinery.
High Stiffness Thin-Section Angular Contact Ball Bearings
- More compact, lower torque, and higher stiffness compared to crossed roller bearings. Ideal for creating smaller, lighter robots, and faster robots.
Megatorque Motors™ — “Agile Motion, Smart Control: The Ultimate Bearing”
- The best of all worlds for robotics and factory automation.
- Quick, responsive motion with smooth, accurate positioning and control.
Direct Drive Wheel Unit
- Gearless direct drive motor system has no gearbox, achieving much quieter drive performance than conventional systems.
- Backdrivability realizes high safety, as the unit can easily be pushed back by hand in case it gets too close.
- Quiet, smooth operation ideal for use in automated push-carts and service robots in hospitals, libraries, and other public spaces.
SOURCE: NSK