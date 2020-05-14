Norbert Reithofer re-elected Chairman of Supervisory Board

The current Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG, Dr.-Ing. Norbert Reithofer, has been re-elected to the Supervisory Board for a mandate period of five years at today’s Annual General Meeting. At a meeting of the Supervisory Board held after the shareholders’ meeting, he was also re-elected as its chairman. Reithofer has been associated with BMW AG for more than three decades. He joined the company in 1987 and was Chairman of the Board of Management between 2006 and 2015. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2015.

The Annual General Meeting also newly elected Anke Schäferkordt to the Supervisory Board for a mandate period of five years. The media manager takes over the seat of Prof. Renate Köcher, who stepped down early at the end of this year’s Annual General Meeting in agreement with the Supervisory Board.

SOURCE: BMW