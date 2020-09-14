Nissan warns: Don’t watch our new Brand Campaign

If consumers want to see conventional marketing – Nissan Asia & Oceania cautions: do not watch their newest brand campaign or go to their new brand website – launched today in Australia , Thailand and Philippines . As Nissan Asia & Oceania catapults into a new brand positioning across the region, themed under ‘Dare the impossible, until it’s not’, the brand reveals a bold new digital-first direction, that has already surpassed 120 million views for their first Brand-led video in the region.

“Do not expect the Nissan you think you know,” says Nirmal Nair, Vice President of Marketing, Nissan Asia & Oceania. “Today we have a new attitude, new look, new swag, new services, new cars. Brands need to be genuine to themselves. That’s why Nissan has taken this bold step. Daring to be different is in Nissan’s DNA. Our rich history of invention and ‘world-firsts’ defines our innovative present and, now, our promise of a bold future. This campaign is aligned to this direction.”

“We warn those who want traditional approaches to please not watch our new Nissan Brand campaign or they will be disappointed,” smiles Nair.

Nissan Asia and Oceania’s disruptive Dare the Impossible Brand approach has launched first in four key markets in the region: Thailand, Indonesia, The Philippines and Australia and will continue across other markets.

The multi-platform strategy indicates a massive use of a newly implemented tech stack to do precision marketing amongst a freshly defined Brand Audience. Inspired by the best storytellers in the marketing and production industry, the company’s aim is to excite prospects and drive them to the newly structured website, where they can explore the real Nissan and its proven heritage of game-changing innovations, pioneering technology and its consumer relevance across the region.

“Building a thriving brand is our top priority, backed by our strategy to be the innovative challenger – supported by electrifying one in four vehicles in Asia and Oceania under our mid-term plan,” concludes Nair. “This campaign aims to ignite the Nissan Brand in the region and paves the way for how Nissan will evolve in the region and our vision for the immediate future which will encompass marketing, sales, consumer touchpoints, dealer network, after sales and communications. All coming campaigns will embody the same Nissan spirit of daring. We are proud to be boldly shaping an innovative and human-centric future for Nissan in Asia and Oceania.”

DO NOT WATCH Nissan Asia and Oceania’s new brand direction video here . And we warn you not to look at the new Nissan Brand websites for Australia , Thailand and Philippines .

SOURCE: Nissan