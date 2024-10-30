Nissan production, sales, and exports for September and April-September 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for September 2024 and the six months from April to September 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for September 2024 and the six months from April to September 2024.

1. Production

Sep. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Sep.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Sep.

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 52,399 -13.5 275,035 -13.6 318,363 Commercial vehicles 6,184 +5.7 32,066 -11.1 36,065 Production in Japan 58,583 -11.8 307,101 -13.4 354,428 US 41,443 -23.7 254,251 -15.5 300,865 Mexico 57,683 +15.9 341,870 +9.9 311,142 UK 25,822 -19.9 142,384 -7.5 153,921 China 57,984 -11.8 312,316 -8.6 341,723 Others 31,827 -8.4 174,579 -13.1 200,859 Production outside Japan 214,759 -9.3 1,225,400 -6.4 1,308,510 Global production 273,342 -9.8 1,532,501 -7.8 1,662,938

Notes: 1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

September 2024

Global production declined 9.8% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 11.8% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 9.3% from a year earlier.

April-September 2024

Global production declined 7.8% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 13.4% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 6.4% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Sep. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Sep.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Sep.

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 24,720 +2.3 116,115 -4.6 121,671 Commercial vehicles 4,335 +3.8 17,846 -16.8 21,449 Japan (registration) 29,055 +2.5 133,961 -6.4 143,120 Japan (minivehicles) 20,058 +7.6 88,417 +4.4 84,727 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 49,113 +4.5 222,378 -2.4 227,847 US 65,827 -11.6 448,789 -2.7 461,230 Canada 8,534 +5.0 51,038 +2.6 49,759 Mexico 18,795 -7.1 121,628 +4.4 116,470 North America 93,265 -9.4 621,995 -1.0 628,146 Europe 38,277 -4.2 159,055 +0.8 157,754 China 61,395 -3.8 329,707 -14.3 384,783 Others 46,461 -2.1 252,412 +1.4 248,995 Sales outside Japan 239,398 -5.8 1,363,169 -4.0 1,419,678 Global sales 288,511 -4.2 1,585,547 -3.8 1,647,525

Notes: 1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

September 2024

Global sales declined 4.2% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.5%. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.5%. Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 7.6%.

Sales outside Japan declined 5.8% from a year earlier.

April-September 2024

Global sales declined 3.8% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 2.4% from a year earlier. Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 6.4% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.4%.

Sales outside Japan declined 4.0% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Sep. 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Sep.

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) April – Sep.

2023

(vehicles) North America 17,113 -26.1 87,888 -19.0 108,499 Europe 6,672 +109.9 32,086 +14.1 28,114 Others 14,300 +1.8 62,357 -13.8 72,351 Total exports from Japan 38,085 -5.7 182,331 -12.7 208,964

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

September 2024

Exports from Japan declined 5.7% from a year earlier.

April-September 2024

Exports from Japan declined 12.7% from a year earlier.

