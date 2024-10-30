Nissan production, sales, and exports for September and April-September 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for September 2024 and the six months from April to September 2024.

1. Production

Sep. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Sep.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Sep.
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 52,399 -13.5 275,035 -13.6 318,363
Commercial vehicles 6,184 +5.7 32,066 -11.1 36,065
Production in Japan 58,583 -11.8 307,101 -13.4 354,428
US 41,443 -23.7 254,251 -15.5 300,865
Mexico 57,683 +15.9 341,870 +9.9 311,142
UK 25,822 -19.9 142,384 -7.5 153,921
China 57,984 -11.8 312,316 -8.6 341,723
Others 31,827 -8.4 174,579 -13.1 200,859
Production outside Japan 214,759 -9.3 1,225,400 -6.4 1,308,510
Global production 273,342 -9.8 1,532,501 -7.8 1,662,938

Notes: 1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).

September 2024

  • Global production declined 9.8% from a year earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 11.8% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 9.3% from a year earlier.

April-September 2024

  • Global production declined 7.8% from a year earlier.
  • Production in Japan declined 13.4% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 6.4% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Sep. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Sep.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Sep.
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 24,720 +2.3 116,115 -4.6 121,671
Commercial vehicles 4,335 +3.8 17,846 -16.8 21,449
Japan (registration) 29,055 +2.5 133,961 -6.4 143,120
Japan (minivehicles) 20,058 +7.6 88,417 +4.4 84,727
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 49,113 +4.5 222,378 -2.4 227,847
US 65,827 -11.6 448,789 -2.7 461,230
Canada 8,534 +5.0 51,038 +2.6 49,759
Mexico 18,795 -7.1 121,628 +4.4 116,470
North America 93,265 -9.4 621,995 -1.0 628,146
Europe 38,277 -4.2 159,055 +0.8 157,754
China 61,395 -3.8 329,707 -14.3 384,783
Others 46,461 -2.1 252,412 +1.4 248,995
Sales outside Japan 239,398 -5.8 1,363,169 -4.0 1,419,678
Global sales 288,511 -4.2 1,585,547 -3.8 1,647,525

Notes: 1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

September 2024

  • Global sales declined 4.2% from a year earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.5%.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.5%.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 7.6%.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 5.8% from a year earlier.

April-September 2024

  • Global sales declined 3.8% from a year earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 2.4% from a year earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 6.4% from a year earlier.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.4%.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 4.0% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Sep. 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Sep.
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 April – Sep.
2023
(vehicles)
North America 17,113 -26.1 87,888 -19.0 108,499
Europe 6,672 +109.9 32,086 +14.1 28,114
Others 14,300 +1.8 62,357 -13.8 72,351
Total exports from Japan 38,085 -5.7 182,331 -12.7 208,964

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)

September 2024

  • Exports from Japan declined 5.7% from a year earlier.

April-September 2024

  • Exports from Japan declined 12.7% from a year earlier.

SOURCE: Nissan

