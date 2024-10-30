Nissan production, sales, and exports for September and April-September 2024

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for September 2024 and the six months from April to September 2024.
1. Production
|Sep. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Sep.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Sep.
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|52,399
|-13.5
|275,035
|-13.6
|318,363
|Commercial vehicles
|6,184
|+5.7
|32,066
|-11.1
|36,065
|Production in Japan
|58,583
|-11.8
|307,101
|-13.4
|354,428
|US
|41,443
|-23.7
|254,251
|-15.5
|300,865
|Mexico
|57,683
|+15.9
|341,870
|+9.9
|311,142
|UK
|25,822
|-19.9
|142,384
|-7.5
|153,921
|China
|57,984
|-11.8
|312,316
|-8.6
|341,723
|Others
|31,827
|-8.4
|174,579
|-13.1
|200,859
|Production outside Japan
|214,759
|-9.3
|1,225,400
|-6.4
|1,308,510
|Global production
|273,342
|-9.8
|1,532,501
|-7.8
|1,662,938
Notes: 1) “Others” represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, and Argentina (excluding complete knocked-down production).
September 2024
- Global production declined 9.8% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 11.8% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 9.3% from a year earlier.
April-September 2024
- Global production declined 7.8% from a year earlier.
- Production in Japan declined 13.4% from a year earlier.
- Production outside Japan declined 6.4% from a year earlier.
2. Sales
|Sep. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Sep.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Sep.
2023
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|24,720
|+2.3
|116,115
|-4.6
|121,671
|Commercial vehicles
|4,335
|+3.8
|17,846
|-16.8
|21,449
|Japan (registration)
|29,055
|+2.5
|133,961
|-6.4
|143,120
|Japan (minivehicles)
|20,058
|+7.6
|88,417
|+4.4
|84,727
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|49,113
|+4.5
|222,378
|-2.4
|227,847
|US
|65,827
|-11.6
|448,789
|-2.7
|461,230
|Canada
|8,534
|+5.0
|51,038
|+2.6
|49,759
|Mexico
|18,795
|-7.1
|121,628
|+4.4
|116,470
|North America
|93,265
|-9.4
|621,995
|-1.0
|628,146
|Europe
|38,277
|-4.2
|159,055
|+0.8
|157,754
|China
|61,395
|-3.8
|329,707
|-14.3
|384,783
|Others
|46,461
|-2.1
|252,412
|+1.4
|248,995
|Sales outside Japan
|239,398
|-5.8
|1,363,169
|-4.0
|1,419,678
|Global sales
|288,511
|-4.2
|1,585,547
|-3.8
|1,647,525
Notes: 1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
September 2024
- Global sales declined 4.2% from a year earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.5%.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.5%.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 7.6%.
- Sales outside Japan declined 5.8% from a year earlier.
April-September 2024
- Global sales declined 3.8% from a year earlier.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 2.4% from a year earlier.
- Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 6.4% from a year earlier.
- Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.4%.
- Sales outside Japan declined 4.0% from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
|Sep. 2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Sep.
2024
(vehicles)
|Year-on-year
change (%)
|April – Sep.
2023
(vehicles)
|North America
|17,113
|-26.1
|87,888
|-19.0
|108,499
|Europe
|6,672
|+109.9
|32,086
|+14.1
|28,114
|Others
|14,300
|+1.8
|62,357
|-13.8
|72,351
|Total exports from Japan
|38,085
|-5.7
|182,331
|-12.7
|208,964
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete built-up and complete knocked-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in “Others.”)
September 2024
- Exports from Japan declined 5.7% from a year earlier.
April-September 2024
- Exports from Japan declined 12.7% from a year earlier.
SOURCE: Nissan