Nissan Philippines formally welcomes Juan Manuel Hoyos as new president in handover ceremony

Nissan formally announced the appointment of Juan Manuel Hoyos as the new President for Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI) to various partners, stakeholders, and members of the media in a handover ceremony held on May 11, 2022 at Okada Manila, Pasay City.

The event also celebrated the many achievements of outgoing President Atsushi Najima, as he begins his new role as Chief Financial Officer at Nissan India. The ceremony included well wishes from NPI employees, partners, and the media to both Najima and Hoyos as they start new chapters of their professional careers with Nissan.

Hoyos joined Nissan in 2017 as Marketing Director for the Latin America region, where he later took on the role as the General Manager for Global Engagement Brand, based in Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama. Before Nissan, Hoyos held various management positions in Renault and General Motors. He was officially appointed as NPI President in April 2022.

In his new role as President, Hoyos will be responsible for steering the company’s direction to drive product innovation and business improvements. In his message during the event, Hoyos plans to “strengthen the Nissan brand in the country to improve its competitiveness” and “continue to provide excellent aftersales service to its customers.”

Hoyos takes over the driving seat after three transformative years under the leadership of Atsushi Najima. The former chief expertly navigated a challenging couple of years brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am excited for Nissan in the Philippines as it charts a new chapter with Hoyos at the helm. His vast experience in the automotive industry will help him sustain the growth that we have established in the last three years, as the country steadily recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Najima, recounting on his achievements and challenges during his term.

Despite the unprecedented challenges encountered due to the pandemic, Nissan sustained its strong standing in the Philippine automotive industry. Under Najima’s competent leadership, Nissan retained its No. 3 ranking in the local automotive industry, with four new dealerships and introduction of five new models including the LEAF, which is the first fully electric vehicle in the country. The Navara also continued to be the brand’s best-selling model, continuing its strong momentum with a model refresh last year.

Nissan Philippines also launched breakthrough campaigns such as its partnership with the Department of Tourism to promote safe and responsible travel in the new normal. The company also intensified its electrification campaign by partnering with key stakeholders, under its Blue Switch program. When mobility was limited, Nissan took advantage of digital platforms such as virtual showrooms to maximize audience reach.

“It is a bittersweet moment for me as I move to my new assignment. My family and I will definitely miss the warmth and hospitality of our colleagues and partners. At the same time, I am proud of the company Nissan Philippines has become through the hard work, passion, and perseverance of its people,” Najima added.

With Najima’s departure, Hoyos promises to continue building the trust Nissan has built over the years with its employees, partners, and customers.

“We will continue to focus on our highly dedicated people, excellent products and service, and exceptional customer experience so we can sustain the company’s growth trajectory through this management transition,” said Hoyos. “I look forward to further growing the Nissan brand in the Philippines, building upon the solid foundation of trust it has laid over the years,” he added before offering a ceremonial toast celebrating the company’s new chapter.

SOURCE: Nissan