Nissan Pathfinder awarded 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder has been awarded the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+. The 2023 Nissan Rogue has earned the IIHS 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK award.

IIHS has strengthened its TOP SAFETY PICK criteria for 2023 in several ways, so vehicles on the list this year must show an even greater level of safety performance. As a result, fewer vehicles overall received the tougher IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards this year.

Pathfinder and Rogue continue to receive IIHS recognition in the face of more rigorous testing. This year’s stricter requirements include an updated side-impact test that subjects vehicles to 82% more energy than the original test; an additional nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention test; and stricter headlight requirements, with “acceptable” or “good”-rated headlights now required as standard for the two levels of awards.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder features standard Nissan Safety Shield® 3601, a suite of technologies that includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. It also features available ProPILOT Assist2 to help ease long drives on the open highway. Other available driver-assistance features include class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor3 and Blind Spot Intervention.

The 2023 Nissan Rogue has the most standard safety features in its class4 with standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360 on all grades. Available driver-assistance features include ProPILOT Assist, Blind Spot Intervention and Traffic Sign Recognition.

SOURCE: Nissan