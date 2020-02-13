Nissan Maxima and Altima awarded Top Safety Pick ratings for fifth straight year by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has announced its annual Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ ratings for 2020 with the Nissan Maxima and Altima taking their usual spots atop the Midsize Sedan category. Both vehicles include available Nissan Safety Shield® 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems.

Maxima, which earned a 2020 Top Safety Pick+ designation, has been on the list for five consecutive years as a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+. Altima has been a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick + every year since 2013. Both Nissan models have been awarded the IIHS awards when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights. The awards identify the best vehicle choices for safety within 13 vehicle size categories during a given year. Just 64 models were given the top safety designation for 2020. Last fall, Maxima and Altima were also rated top performers in IIHS pedestrian crash prevention testing.

“Helping protect our customers while they are on the road is a key focus for all Nissan vehicles,” said Rob Warren, director, Sales and Marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. “Nissan Safety Shield 360 is a major part of that vision and we’re proud to see our vehicles recognized by IIHS against its rigorous testing criteria.”

Nissan Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. In addition to Safety Shield 360, Maxima and Altima also offer available Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR). Nissan’s innovative Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA) technology is standard on all grade levels.

For more information on the 2020 Nissan Maxima and Altima, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.

SOURCE: Nissan