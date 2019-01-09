Nissan LEAF e+ debuts, broadens best-selling electric vehicle’s appeal

Nissan today unveiled the Nissan LEAF e+, further broadening the appeal of the world’s best-selling electric car*1 by offering a new powertrain with additional power and range.

The “e+” refers to the increased energy density of the model’s battery pack and the higher output of its powertrain. The new powertrain adds to the car’s range by approximately 40%, ensuring that there’s a Nissan LEAF to meet the driving needs of a wider range of customers.

“The LEAF e+ is more LEAF, offering customers more choice in terms of power and range,” said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president of Nissan. “By offering customers a choice of powertrains to suit their needs, the award-winning Nissan LEAF is now more convenient and appealing than ever.”

More than 380,000 Nissan LEAF vehicles have been sold globally since the 100% electric model first went on sale in 2010. Equipped with advanced technologies including the ProPILOT*2 semi-autonomous driving system and e-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving, the Nissan LEAF embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s vision for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

Having pioneered mass-market electric cars with the Nissan LEAF, Nissan is continuing to promote alternative vehicle transportation. The Nissan LEAF plays a vital role in Nissan’s efforts to integrate electric vehicles and energy systems into customers’ lives – creating an “EV ecosystem.” Among these efforts is Nissan Energy, the company’s initiative for its electric vehicles to easily connect with energy systems to charge their batteries, power homes and businesses, or feed energy back to power grids, as well as new efforts to reuse batteries.*3

The Nissan LEAF e+ is scheduled to join the Nissan LEAF at Nissan dealerships in Japan in late January 2019. U.S. sales are expected to begin in the spring of 2019, and European sales will commence in mid-2019.

