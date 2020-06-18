Nissan LEAF dares to challenge Mother Nature

In a first-of-its-kind driving test, Nissan LEAF, the world’s first mass-market 100% electric vehicle (EV) was challenged against the speed of nature’s powerful elements – fire and wind. On an enclosed area at Samroiyod Beach in Thailand, Nissan set up a one kilometer long challenge that put Nissan LEAF head to head with fire and wind, using a Pyrotechnician’s ‘fire-line’ and a champion kite surfer, to see who makes it to the finish line the fastest.

The challenge was conceptualized to change the perception that electric vehicles are not dynamic or exciting. Nissan, a global leader in electric mobility and innovative technologies, wanted to dismiss this notion in the most eye-catching format. The Nissan LEAF, with its rapid acceleration of 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, raced ahead of its elemental rivals.

“With no doubt, electric vehicles are the most environmentally responsible cars of the future. And with this challenge, we aim to show that the Nissan LEAF is SIMPLY AMAZING, not only because of zero-emission, but also being a cool car with mind blowing acceleration and driving dynamics that can handle any challenge,” said Nirmal Nair, Vice President Marketing, Nissan Asia & Oceania.

The technical aspect to the strong acceleration of the Nissan LEAF is the e-Powertrain that powers the vehicle and removes the need for an internal combustion engine. The power goes straight to the wheels for instant acceleration, making EVs quicker on the start with smooth and very responsive drive. The Nissan LEAF, with more than 470,000 sold worldwide to date, was able to beat both fire and wind in this race due to its lightweight, compact and highly efficient e-powertrain, which produces extremely low vibrations and generates instant torque.

SOURCE: Nissan