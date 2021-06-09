Nissan LEAF arrives in Davao

Nissan expands its electric vehicle dealerships and charging station network southward in the push for electrified mobility in the Philippines

After its launch last May, the Nissan LEAF is now available in Nissan dealerships in Tagum City and Matina, Davao City.

The world’s first mass market EV is now offered in Nissan Mantrade Makati, Nissan Otis, and Nissan Cebu South-V. Rama through the partnership with Gateway Motors Group as the sole distributor of the Nissan LEAF in the country.

Equipped with specialized facilities and staffed by certified and trained experts to serve Nissan LEAF customers, each Nissan EV dealership has charging stations capable of fully charging a Nissan LEAF in as fast as 40 to 60 minutes free and exclusive for Nissan LEAF owners.

With Nissan EV dealerships in Davao, the brand expands its nationwide EV charging station network in all three major island groups in the Philippines. Nissan announced during the launch of the LEAF that the flagship EV will be available in up to seven dealerships within the year.

“We are committed in making our EV technology more accessible to more areas in the Philippines, from Luzon, to Visayas and Mindanao. With the reach of our EV dealerships and the support of our dedicated and passionate personnel, we are off to an optimistic start for this new chapter in the company’s electrification strategy,” says President and Managing Director for Nissan in the Philippines Atsushi Najima.

“We are excited to be part of this EV journey with Nissan. We share their vision of a smarter, sustainable, and exciting future of mobility, and honored to be a pioneer EV dealership group in the country,” says Gateway Motors Group Chairman Markane Goho.

Nissan’s Tagum EV dealership is located along National Highway in Brgy. Canocotan in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, while its Matina EV dealership is located in McArthur Highway, Brgy. Ma-a, Davao City.

Priced at Php 2,798,000, the Nissan LEAF comes with a 3 year vehicle warranty or for the first 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. It also comes with an 8-year battery warranty or for the first 160,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

SOURCE: Nissan