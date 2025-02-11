Nissan delivers 64 Navara to the Agricultural Land Reform Office

Nissan Thailand, by Varit Pakdeeyingyong, Vice President - Sales, together with Phisit Chantarasereekul, Managing Director of Siam Nissan Krungthai, delivered 64 Nissan Navara Caliber pickups to the Agricultural Land Reform Office, with Visut Lertkrai Expert in designing and developing agricultural systems in land reform areas, as the recipient

Nissan Thailand, by Varit Pakdeeyingyong, Vice President – Sales, together with Phisit Chantarasereekul, Managing Director of Siam Nissan Krungthai, delivered 64 Nissan Navara Caliber pickups to the Agricultural Land Reform Office, with Visut Lertkrai Expert in designing and developing agricultural systems in land reform areas, as the recipient.

Visut Lertkrai said, “The organization chose Nissan Navara because of confidence at both the quality and reliable after-sales from Nissan. The Navara is also a pickup truck that meets the office’s needs at various usages very well.”

The Agricultural Land Reform Office is a department-level government agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Its duties include managing agricultural land for farmers and increasing the potential of agricultural areas so that farmers can farm on those areas.

The Nissan Navara is a pickup truck that stands out in terms of performance, durability, and heavy-duty loading, along with comfort in the cabin and a complete safety system. Therefore, it has been accepted by real users, whether they are government agencies or private companies,” added Varit Pakdeeyingyong, Vice President of Sales, Nissan Thailand.

Nissan Navara is a qualities or toughness & durability, utility & technology, and driving performance, that meets all usage needs. Its reputation comes from customers who prefer a pickup truck for heavy use and can be confident with its steel chassis that can support all loads. It is powerful with a 4-cylinder DOHC twin turbo YS23DDTT engine with a capacity of 2.3 liters, providing a maximum power of 190 hp (Ps), maximum torque of 450 Newton meters (Nm), 7-speed automatic transmission, and can select manual driving mode (M mode) for fun and control as desired. It provides full utility and convenience with a tailgate that helps reduce the force of opening and closing and conveniently loading items in the pickup bed. It meets the needs of loading both large and small luggage.

SOURCE: Nissan