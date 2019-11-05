Nissan at SEMA 2019: high-power, NISMO-designed performance makeovers take the spotlight

Nissan is bringing the heat to this year’s SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show with high-powered vehicles designed to blow performance enthusiasts’ minds.

The Nissan hat trick includes a competition-ready Global Time Attack TT 370Z racer, a beefed-up Frontier Desert Runner sporting an extra pair of cylinders, and a kicked-up-many-notches Kicks Street Sport1.

Taking center stage among these vehicles is a new 2020 Nissan TITAN pickup fully decked out with an array of Genuine Nissan Accessories.

Following is an overview of the vehicles on display Nov. 5-8 at Nissan North America Booth #40257, located in the Lower South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Nissan Global Time Attack TT 370Z

The 2019 SEMA Show is likely one of the few times people will see the Nissan Global Time Attack TT 370Z standing still. The creators of the extreme, 750-plus horsepower 370Z – Z1 Motorsports of Carrollton, Ga., working in conjunction with the Nissan Motorsports team – plan on competing with the vehicle throughout the 2020 Time Attack racing season. As one of the group’s wildest purpose-built Z makeovers in its long history of Nissan projects, every aspect had to be functional and durable. It also had to be low weight.

The transformation started with a stripped, acid-dipped 370Z unibody with the structure shaved of any unneeded pieces. A full cage was added inside for safety and structural rigidity, while the exterior was treated to a full custom carbon fiber aerodynamic package, including a 3D front splitter, rear diffuser and sideboards.

As the bodywork was underway, the stock 370Z VQ series 3.7-liter DOHC V6 engine was completely competition prepped, including the addition of Garrett GTX 3076 turbochargers, new fuel management and electronics systems and Z1 Motorsports race exhaust system. A HGT Precision 6-speed sequential transmission, Tilton custom clutch and NISMO GT-R Pro 1.5 way differential help direct power to the wheels.

Likewise, the suspension and steering were completely custom-built for Time Attack competition using NISMO racing components. A custom Brembo brake system, NISMO radiator and multiple oil, transmission and differential cooling systems were installed. RAYS Volk ZE40 Diamond Dark Gunmetal 18×11-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and Yokohama Advan A052 315/30R18 high performance tires complete the handling package.

Inside, a single OMP HRC-R Carbon Air FIA race seat gives the driver a commanding position in front of the custom-fabricated instrument panel. A quick release steering wheel, NISMO Competition Race Harness and safety nets are part of the vehicle’s safety system.

Nissan Frontier Desert Runner

The name “Desert Runner” is familiar to fans of Nissan’s popular mid-size pickup, the Frontier. As one of five available Frontier models, Desert Runner offers a special package of off-road style features in an affordable 4×2 configuration. But there has never been a Frontier Desert Runner like the one making its debut at the 2019 SEMA Show.

Under the hands of the experienced extreme performance specialists at MA Motorsports in Glen Arm, Md., working in tandem with the Nissan Motorsports team, this Desert Runner resembles the factory version in name only – going from weekend adventurer to near full-blown race truck.

The conversion started under the hood by replacing the factory 4.0-liter V6 engine with a 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 from a Nissan TITAN full-size pickup. The big V8 underwent a complete race-spec rebuild, including the addition of a Garrett GTX3584RS turbocharger, custom intercooler, Jim Wolf Technology camshafts, pistons and valves, and MA Motorsports custom turbo header and exhaust system. The engine boasts 600-plus horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. The new V8 is matched to a Nissan 6-speed manual transmission with Jim Wolf Technology clutch and lightweight flywheel.

The suspension makeover is equally aggressive and includes a BTF Fabrication long travel front suspension kit, King Racing Triple Bypass front shocks and coil-overs, rear King Racing Triple Bypass shocks and Giant Motorsports Link Killer rear leaf springs. The Frontier Desert Runner rides on Fifteen52 TurboMac HD wheels and 37-inch BFGoodrich Baja T/A tires. The shock hoops, engine cage and bed cage were fabricated by MA Motorsports.

Turning attention to the body, MA Motorsports installed Fiberworx Pre Runner fenders and fabricated new front and rear bumpers, along with a custom spare tire carrier. A full package of off-road lighting from Rigid Industries and a body wrap by Speed Designs complete the bold exterior.

Inside, the factory interior was replaced by a no-frills cockpit – including coated floor, MA Motorsports custom harness bar and Sparco harnesses. Sparco also supplied the racing seats and steering wheel with quick release steering wheel adapter.

Nissan Kicks Street Sport

The Urban Dictionary defines “kicking it” as “chilling out or relaxing.” The term might need to be reconsidered when applied to the aggressive look and performance of the Nissan Kicks Street Sport. Starting with a bone stock Nissan Kicks compact crossover, the team at MA Motorsports worked with Nissan Motorsports to cross many lines of conformity in bringing this ultimate Kicks to life.

The Kicks’ body was dramatically transformed using Kicks Color Studio touches and custom pieces from 360 Composites – including an oversize front air dam, rear roof spoiler and side skirts. MA Motorsports fabricated the wide fender flares at each corner to perfectly fit the Volk Racing TE37V 17×8.5 +30 offset wheels mounted with Falken Azenis RT615K +245/45R17 tires. To help give the Kicks Street Sport the right stance and name-worthy handling, a custom suspension was constructed using a combination of NISMO/Ohlins coil-over shock absorbers.

Next, the MA Motorsports team turned its attention to kicking up the stock 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, fabricating and installing a custom turbocharger kit. The new system utilizes a Garrett GT2255 turbocharger, Turbosmart diverter valve and UPREV ECU. A custom fabricated NISMO exhaust helps the engine breathe.

Sparco SPX carbon bucket seats anchor the custom interior upholstery. Topping off the Kicks Street Sport project is an attention grabbing body wrap and graphics created by Speed Designs.

2020 Nissan TITAN with Genuine Nissan Accessories

The new 2020 TITAN made its world debut in late September at the State Fair of Texas. For its debut in front of the enthusiast crowd at SEMA, the 2020 TITAN received a wide range of Genuine Nissan Accessories, including:

All Season Floor Mats

Rear Bumper Step Assist

Sliding Bed Extender

Tie-Down Cleats

Assist handle (tailgate access)

Mud flaps – front and rear (PRO-4X)

Sport bar with off-road lights and light covers

Illuminated kick plates

Door scuff protector

Rugged Step Boards

Marker lights for fenders and grille

4-inch drop hitch ball mount, Class III

Hitch Ball Class III (2-inch coupler)

Every Genuine Nissan Accessory is custom-fit, custom-designed and durability-tested under Nissan’s rigorous engineering standards. When installed by dealer at the time of truck purchase, each Genuine Nissan Accessory is backed by TITAN and TITAN XD’s America’s Best Truck Warranty2 – with 5-year/100,000 mile coverage. Genuine Nissan Accessories can be financed when installed by the dealer at time of purchase.

