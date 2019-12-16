Nissan Altima’s 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine named to ‘Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems’ list for 2020

First-of-its-kind production engine earns top industry award

Delivering the power of a V6 and the fuel efficiency of a four-cylinder1, Nissan Altima’s 2.0-liter VC-Turbo™ engine is named to “Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems” list for 2020. The team behind the innovative powertrain will be recognized at a private industry event in Detroit on January 16, 2020.

Nissan’s turbocharged four-cylinder variable-compression engine leverages an industry-first production technology to achieve its goals of offering high levels of power and efficiency from the same powerplant. Monitoring driver inputs several times per second, the engine adjusts the compression ratio from 8:1 to 14:1 as needed, optimizing power and efficiency.

The range in capability is derived using a multi-link system that adjusts the length of the piston’s stroke, while adjusting the engine’s compression ratio on the fly. When the driver demands power, an internal actuator reduces the throw of the connecting rods allowing compression to drop, while tapping the turbocharger for maximum output. Conversely, during highway cruising and other low-power needs, the engine automatically adjusts to a higher compression ratio, offering a significantly higher level of efficiency.

“Offering our best technologies on top-selling models is a priority. We purposely debuted this technology on Altima, which can be had for less than $30,000 when equipped with the VC-Turbo engine,” said Chris Reed, senior vice president, research and development, Nissan Technical Center North America (NTCNA). “We’ve worked for years perfecting this innovation and are extremely proud to be recognized by Wards as one of its 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems for 2020.”

Winners are evaluated based on several factors including horsepower, torque, noise, fuel economy, comparative specifications and applications of new technology. This year, the judges began testing from a group of 26 all-new or vastly improved engines, by putting them through the paces of daily life – commuting, road trips and running errands. To be eligible, a vehicle’s base price may not exceed $65,000.

“The Nissan VC-Turbo performs complex technical feats that amaze engineers and enthusiasts and provides exciting performance and outstanding fuel economy that everyone can appreciate,” says Wards Senior Content Director, Drew Winter.

Wards has recognized the pinnacle of automotive powertrain engineering since 1995, and Nissan’s achievement for 2020 marks the company’s 18th trophy in those 26 years.

A detailed video on Nissan’s VC-Turbo technology can be viewed on Nissan’s YouTube channel. Additional information on the 2020 Nissan Altima can be found on NissanUSA.com.

