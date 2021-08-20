Nissan Altima named U.S. News & World Report’s ‘Best Car for Teens $30K to $35K’

Altima, Nissan’s best-selling sedan, has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Cars for Teens” list

Altima, Nissan’s best-selling sedan, has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Cars for Teens” list as the top car choice in the $30,000 to $35,000 category. The vehicles selected are determined to have the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features and top critics’ recommendations.

The 2021 Altima features available Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies such as ProPILOT Assist and Safety Shield® 360 – with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist.

“The winners of the Best Cars for Teens awards all have active safety features that can help teens safely develop their driving skills while lowering the risk that they’ll be involved in a collision,” said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. “The winners also have strong crash test ratings, so if a collision occurs, there’s a better chance of occupants being protected.”

In addition to its standard front-wheel drive, the 2021 Altima is available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, which uses an advanced torque split control strategy that automatically redistributes torque to the wheels (from 0:100 front up to 50:50 front-to-rear) according to road and driving conditions3.

SOURCE: Nissan