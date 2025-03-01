Nio Inc. provides February 2025 delivery update

13,192 vehicles were delivered in February 2025, increasing by 62.2% year-over-year

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the global smart electric vehicle market, today announced its February 2025 delivery results.

The Company delivered 13,192 vehicles in February 2025, representing an increase of 62.2% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 9,143 vehicles from the Company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand NIO, and 4,049 vehicles from the Company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO. Cumulative deliveries reached 698,619 as of February 28, 2025.

During the peak travel period surrounding the Chinese New Year holiday, NIO’s nationwide power network consistently delivered comprehensive, efficient and convenient services. From January 22 to February 5, 2025, over 1.7 million battery swaps were completed, with the busiest station serving up to 180 swaps per day. Notably, over 80% of our users’ energy replenishment on highways was accomplished through power swaps. In addition, over 21,000 flexible battery upgrades were provided, further enhancing the long-distance travel experience.

SOURCE: Nio