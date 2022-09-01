NIO Inc. provides August 2022 delivery update

NIO delivered 398 ES7s in August 2022

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its August 2022 delivery results.

NIO delivered 10,677 vehicles in August 2022, representing an increase of 81.6% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 7,551 premium smart electric SUVs, and 3,126 premium smart electric sedans. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 238,626 as of August 31, 2022.

In August, the production and delivery of the ES7, a mid-large five-seater premium smart electric SUV based on NIO Technology 2.0 (NT2), started to ramp up steadily. 398 ES7s were delivered to users in August 2022.

SOURCE: NIO