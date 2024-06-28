Nio attended UNDP MSME Week and delivered keynote speech

From June 25 to 27, UNDP MSME Week was held in Chengdu

From June 25 to 27, UNDP MSME Week was held in Chengdu. Feng SHEN, Nio’s Executive Vice President & Chairman of Quality Management Committee, was invited to attend and gave a keynote speech entitled “Nio’s Sustainable Practices and Empowerment for MSMEs”. Representatives from the United Nations, governments, industry associations, academic institutions and international organizations attended the event.

Feng shared Nio’s sustainability commitment, ESG practices, the cooperation with the UNDP to promote joint ecosystem building and youth capacity building, and detailed the supply chain cooperation, support and empowerment between Nio and MSMEs. Feng was also invited to participate in the Unveiling Ceremony of the MSMEs Pledge for the SDGs.

Themed “Small Business, Big Change”, this MSME week took the opportunity of the UN MSME Day and explored how to fully tap the innovation capacity of MSMEs, foster new growth opportunities, benefit more people with development results and contribute to achieving the SDGs through a series of activities. The theme day activities showed the recognition and support of the United Nations for MSMEs, hoping to integrate the concept of SDGs with the development of MSMEs and provide more international perspectives and professional resources for MSMEs.

