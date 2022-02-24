Nine 2022 Acura & Honda models earn IIHS top safety ratings

2022 Acura MDX, RDX and TLX all earn the pinnacle TSP+ award

Three Acura models and six Honda models have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating or better for 2022, with eight achieving the pinnacle TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating, including both the all-new 2022 Civic Sedan and Hatchback. Contributing to the top ratings, each of the nine models achieve the highest possible rating of “GOOD” in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests. In addition, all feature AcuraWatch™ or Honda Sensing® driver-assistive and safety technology as standard equipment, earning “SUPERIOR” ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle frontal crash prevention.

AcuraWatch™ and Honda Sensing® are now available or standard on every Acura and Honda automobile model, and there are well over five million Acura and Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today featuring these comprehensive suites of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which now include Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

All Acura and Honda vehicles benefit from Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems, such as pretensioning front seatbelts, and front, side, knee and side-curtain airbags.

To earn the 2022 TSP award, a vehicle must earn “GOOD” crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including in the challenging passenger-side small overlap test. A top-rated vehicle must also offer front crash prevention that earns an “ADVANCED” or “SUPERIOR” rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian testing, as well as “GOOD” or “ACCEPTABLE” ratings for available headlights though TSP+ rated vehicles must achieve the same “GOOD” or “ACCEPTABLE” rating for their standard headlights. Separately, every Acura and Honda model that has been fully evaluated in the NHTSA’s 2022 model year NCAP testing has received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score.

Acura 2022 IIHS Award Winners:

2022 Acura MDX (TSP+)

2022 Acura RDX (TSP+)

2022 Acura TLX (TSP+)

Honda 2022 IIHS Award Winners:

2022 Honda Accord (TSP+)

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback (TSP+)

2022 Honda Civic Sedan (TSP+)

2022 Honda Insight (TSP+)

2022 Honda Odyssey (TSP+)

2022 Honda CR-V (TSP), when equipped with specific headlights

SOURCE: Honda