Nikola Corporation reports third quarter 2022 results

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“During the third quarter we continued to produce and deliver Nikola Tre BEVs to dealers and customers,” said Nikola President, Michael Lohscheller. “We also made significant advancements in developing our energy business, announcing our intent to develop access of up to 300 metric-tons per day of hydrogen and up to 60 stations by 2026, and our collaboration with E.ON in Europe.”

Energy Business Announcements

On October 20, we announced our intent to develop access of up to 300 metric-tons per day (TPD) of hydrogen and up to 60 dispensing stations by 2026, and highlighted the potential benefits to our business model from the Inflation Reduction Act. This supply is expected to be supported by the previously announced projects referenced below, which are being developed with our partners.

We are negotiating a robust portfolio of hydrogen supply opportunities across North America. Further details will be provided following execution.

On September 29, we acquired a parcel of land in Buckeye, AZ with the intent to build a hydrogen production hub with our partners. We are undergoing zoning and permitting requirements and have ordered long lead-time equipment including electrolyzers and liquefaction equipment.

On August 4, we announced the locations of three hydrogen dispensing stations in California. The stations will be located in Colton, Ontario, and a location servicing the Port of Long Beach. California is a launch market for Nikola and these stations intend to support key customers to help advance the state’s efforts to decarbonize the transport sector.

On September 16, we announced our collaboration with E.ON with the objective to establish hydrogen supply and related infrastructure to meet the demand of customers in Europe. E.ON is one of Europe’s largest operators of energy networks and energy infrastructure. The strategic partnership is expected to offer customers an integrated mobility solution to promote the use of hydrogen. Both parties have signed a term sheet to underpin the collaboration and will be negotiating a definitive agreement to finalize the terms.

Strong Showing at IAA

On September 19, as a part of our joint venture with Iveco Group, we revealed our European version of the Tre BEV and FCEV beta on the IAA main stage. There was a high level of interest in our FCEVs, which we believe further validates our business plan and the role we will play in the global transition to the hydrogen economy. We plan to begin production of EU version Tre BEVs in the second half of 2023, and EU version Tre FCEVs in the second half of 2024.

Tre FCEV Update

During the third quarter, we continued our FCEV pilot with TTSI and began pilot testing with Walmart. To date the trucks have logged over 9,700 and 5,500 miles respectively. In Q3 we completed six beta trucks. Development testing on the beta trucks has begun at various locations. We expect to complete 17 beta trucks for the full year by the end of Q4.

Tre BEV Update

During the third quarter, we produced 75 Nikola Tre BEVs delivering 63 of those to dealers. We began pilot testing with both SAIA and Walmart logging over 1,600 miles and 2,700 miles to date, respectively. On November 2, we announced Zeem Solutions executed a Purchase Order for 100 Nikola Tre BEVs.

Coolidge, Arizona Manufacturing Facility

In Coolidge, we are currently producing three trucks on one shift and have the capability to produce five trucks per shift. We remain on track to complete the Phase 2 assembly expansion by the end of Q1 2023, at which time our production capacity will be up to 20,000 units per year. Upon completion of Phase 2, the facility will be capable of producing the BEV and FCEV on the same line, in addition to the Bosch Fuel Cell Power Module.

Completed Acquisition of Romeo Power

On October 14, we completed the acquisition of Romeo Power, further solidifying our commitment to transforming the transportation industry.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

