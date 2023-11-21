Nidec Industrial Solutions’ DirectPowerPS high-speed EV Charger Has Achieved UL Certification

Cleveland, Ohio, November 14, 2023 – Nidec Industrial Solutions, a global leader in power management, proudly announces the successful UL certification of its cutting-edge innovation –the DirectPowerPS DC Fast EV Charger. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Nidec’s unwavering commitment to providing its customers with high-quality, reliable, and safe charging solutions while supporting the growing EV market.

Granted by CSA Group, the UL Certification stands as a testament to Nidec’s dedication and adherence to the highest industry standards for safety and performance. DirectPowerPS underwent rigorous testing and evaluation ensuring full compliance with UL 2202, UL2231-1, and UL2231-2 standards. This certification assures users that they can charge their electric vehicles with the utmost safety and confidence.

Designed with American-made steel and produced at Nidec’s North American headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, DirectPowerPS is proudly made in the United States. In addition to its UL certification, DirectPowerPS meets both NEVI and Build America Buy America compliance standards.

Key Features of the DirectPowerPS:

1. Rapid Charging Speeds

2. Dynamic Power Sharing – 120kW to 360kW dynamically assigned to each connector.

3. Scalable – modular design enables 120kW to 360kW in 60kW steps.

4. Easy To Repair.

5. Universal compatibility—charges any electric vehicle.

Nidec is thrilled to introduce its UL certified DC Fast EV Charger to the market, contributing significantly to the advancement of sustainable transportation infrastructure. As electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, Nidec remains at the forefront, consistently delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of EV drivers.

For more information, visit https://directpowerps.us/

Nidec Industrial Solutions

With US headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Nidec Industrial Solutions is part of the larger Nidec Group, a worldwide conglomerate providing sustainable solutions and products with a focus on energy, mobility, and the environment. Its rich history of innovation and expertise allows the company to tailor its products and services to meet the needs of various industries around the globe. Along with EV charging, some of its other areas of expertise include Battery Energy Storage Systems, Power Quality, and Hydrogen.

SOURCE: https://www.nidec.com/en/