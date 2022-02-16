New production site for electric models in China: Audi achieves milestone

Planning and approval stage completed: Construction on new e-car plant in Changchun to begin; completion by the end of 2024

Audi is consistently focusing on the electrification of its model range in China as well. With the Audi-FAW NEV Company Ltd., Audi is setting the course for expanding the local e-product portfolio, building a new plant for fully electric Audi models using the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). In recent months, the company jointly founded by Audi and its partner FAW has achieved a new milestone: After intense preparations and successful approval by the Chinese authorities, construction is set to begin on the new plant in Changchun. The site has a production capacity of more than 150,000 electric cars annually – moreover, production will be CO 2 neutral and fully connected.

“The Audi-FAW NEV Company will play a central role in our electrification strategy in China. We are excited to have achieved another important milestone in the realization of this project along with our partner FAW. Now we can give all our attention to the continued setting-up of the company as well as begin with construction on the new plant,” says Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG.

New plant sets standards in Audi production network

On an area of approximately 150 hectares, a highly modern plant for fully electric Audi models will be constructed by the end of 2024. “As the newest Audi production site, the plant will set new standards in digitalization, efficiency, and sustainability. By setting up the new Audi-FAW NEV Company, we will bring a fresh charge to e-mobility in China,” says Jürgen Unser, President of Audi China. A completely new IT architecture will be put into place to network all site processes. The cross-site environmental program Mission:Zero sets the parameters for sustainability, ensuring production at the Changchun site will be CO 2 neutral and fully connected. Production areas at the plant will include a press shop, body construction, paint shop, and final assembly line in addition to an in-house battery assembly. The first buildings will be erected in Changchun when the frost period ends.

First all-electric plant for the brand with the Four Rings in China

The new plant in Changchun will be the first production site in China where only all-electric Audi models roll of the line. With an annual capacity of more than 150,000 cars, the factory will play a central role in the continued electrification of Audi’s product portfolio for the Chinese market. Three models are initially slated for production at the site on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) codeveloped with Porsche. The first cars to roll off the line will be an electric SUV and an e-limousine.

The Audi-FAW NEV Company is the first cooperation company with a majority interest held by Audi in China. CEO Helmut Stettner will also assume management of the new plant.

SOURCE: Audi