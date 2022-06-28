New Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen : The no-compromise electric mobility solution

With its requirement to drastically reduce local emissions from its vehicles, PEUGEOT has become one of the very first manufacturers to offer an electric van powered by a hydrogen fuel cell as standard: the Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen

With its requirement to drastically reduce local emissions from its vehicles, PEUGEOT has become one of the very first manufacturers to offer an electric van powered by a hydrogen fuel cell as standard: the Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen. With this new model equipped with the most advanced electrification technologies, PEUGEOT is continuing to expand its range of emission-free mobility offers.

The fuel cell ensures rapid recharging, which opens up the possibility of intensive use without emissions, which was previously impossible with other available technologies: just three minutes are all you need to store the hydrogen needed to cover several hundred kilometres in fully electric mode. This is an element which will attract completely new users to electric vehicles.

The Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen has just been tested for the first time by European journalists during trials carried out in Rüsselsheim, Germany, where its production line is located.

Peugeot’s hydrogen OBJECTIVES Hydrogen is becoming a major pillar of the energy transition. A plethora of international projects have been announced, particularly in Europe, and the ecosystem is developing thanks to numerous investments. Investment from the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance is estimated at around €60 billion. The hydrogen distribution network has been given a boost by several government plans and is constantly growing in Europe, and the Peugeot brand is working directly with energy suppliers to make package deals available.

The brand’s objective is clear: to invest in a new uncompromising mobility solution with zero CO 2 emissions and to become the leader in hydrogen mobility. The hydrogen-powered fuel cell completely meets the most stringent requirements for emission-free mobility: it adapts to all uses – intensive, long distances, fast recharging, maximum useful volume – without emitting anything other than pure water, released as steam through its exhaust pipe.

Click here to discover PEUGEOT’s vision of hydrogen.

How does the new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen’s engine work?

The new Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen uses a new generation technology called “Next gen e-Van Hydrogen efficiency“. Based on the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) multi-energy platform, the Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen is an all-electric vehicle, combining two on-board sources of electrical energy, thanks to STELLANTIS’ innovative “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system: the system combines a battery that can be recharged from the mains with the fuel cell powered by hydrogen contained in the canisters under the vehicle floor. The Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen benefits from all the advantages of hydrogen, battery technology and electric traction.

Two sources of ENERGY FOR greater efficiency

The fuel cell produced in partnership with Symbio

Peugeot is working with Symbio for the supply of its hydrogen fuel cells, which are produced in its Vénissieux plant in the Lyon suburbs.

The fuel cell is an assembly of several superimposed current-generating cells. It is their assembly that creates a “battery”. A cell allows a chemical reaction between two elements: hydrogen (the fuel, contained in the tanks) and oxygen (contained in the ambient air). The cell assembles several cells to generate the power needed to drive the vehicle by supplying the electric engine.

This technology is guaranteed to have zero CO 2 emissions thanks to a reaction that generates an electric current while releasing only water. The reaction produced in a cell is as follows:

Hydrogen + Oxygen → Electricity + Water + Heat = 2 H2 + O2 → 2 H2O.

The Peugeot e-Expert Hydrogen’s fuel cell is supplied by a tank made up of 3 canisters with a capacity of 4.4kg of hydrogen under 700bar of pressure. The tank is located under the rear floor and does not encroach on the vehicle’s load space.

The Lithium-ion battery

The fuel cell is combined with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 10.5 kWh and a power output of 90 kW. It is located under the seats and also supplies the electric engine during some of the driving phases. An on-board three-phase 11 kW charger, located in the engine compartment, is used to power it.

“Mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric”: the innovative system combining the two energy sources

These two energy sources work together to power a permanent magnet electric engine with a power of 100 kW and 260 Nm of torque. Located on the front axle, this electric drive train is similar to that of the PEUGEOT e-EXPERT (battery electric model), which namely stands out thanks to a gearbox adapted to the loading constraints typical of utility vehicles.

Many advantages

Peugeot is introducing fuel cell technology into its range in order to offer a solution that meets the need for new zero-emission mobility as well as the needs of a wide range of customers.

The PEUGEOT e-Expert’s hydrogen technology is characterised by:

Its ability to cover all distances with 100% electric technology , with no local CO2 emissions.

with , Its ability to fill up with hydrogen in 3 minutes for more than 400 km of autonomy in the WLTP homologation cycle (currently being homologated),

for more than of autonomy in the WLTP homologation cycle (currently being homologated), A hydrogen fuel produced 100% on French soil.

No more noise pollution.

Driving pleasure typical of electric vehicles: high torque from the start in the stopped position, 0 smell, 0 vibration, 0 gear change.

typical of electric vehicles: high torque from the start in the stopped position, 0 smell, 0 vibration, 0 gear change. The vehicle has the same load volume characteristics as the diesel and battery electric versions.

Up to 6.1m³ load volume,

volume, Up to 1100 kg payload ,

, Up to 1000 kg towing capacity.

Combining electric propulsion with the ability to refuel in 3 minutes for a range of 400 km WLTP, hydrogen fuel cell technology is the answer to the ever-increasing and complex needs and uses of professionals.

Fuel cell technology also gives them greater freedom to carry out their activities, since it provides:

Greater autonomy, which is crucial given that the vast majority of compact vans operate in suburban areas and densely populated city centres, where the need for zero-emission solutions is becoming more pressing,

The full preservation of one of the core functions of light commercial vehicles : transporting large and heavy objects,

of one of the core functions of light commercial vehicles Unprecedented logistical flexibility and optimised usage.

A unique driving experience

The “mid-power plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric” system has different operating phases:

At start-up and at low speed : the high-voltage battery alone provides the electric engine with the power required for traction,

: the high-voltage battery alone provides the electric engine with the power At steady speed: the fuel cell supplies the energy directly to the electric engine,

the fuel cell supplies the energy directly to the electric engine, During acceleration, overtaking or hill climbing : the fuel cell and the high-voltage battery are combined to supply energy to the electric engine,

: the fuel cell and the high-voltage battery are combined to supply energy to the electric engine, During braking and deceleration: the electric engine recharges the high-voltage battery.

Power is available from the moment the car is started with immediate responsiveness, with no vibration, no noise, no gear shifts, no odour, and of course, no CO 2 emissions. Water vapour from the exhaust pipe is the only emission from the system.

To ensure pedestrian safety in town and up to 30 km/h, a sound signal is heard to warn of the presence of the vehicle in forward and reverse gear.

The high-voltage battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km, so that users can enjoy their vehicle with complete peace of mind.

SOURCE: Peugeot