New Nissan Leaf achieves 5-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests

The European New Car Assessment Programme awarded the new Nissan LEAF with a stellar 5-star rating. (Access to full tests results here)

The LEAF is the first car to be assessed against Euro NCAP’s improved and extended protocols for 2018. The 2018 protocol sees the introduction of a raft of new tests which address key crash scenarios involving cars, pedestrians and now also the growing number of cyclists.

In these Euro NCAP tests, the LEAF earned a 93 per cent rating for adult safety and an 86 per cent rating for child protection. The safety rating is determined from a series of vehicle tests that, in a simplified way, reflect important real-life accident scenarios that could result in injuries.

New LEAF 5-star rating reflects the advanced driver assistance systems packaged on the car. Technologies such as camera and radar feature extensively to provide benefits such as pedestrian recognition and form the basis of Nissan’s acclaimed ProPILOT system for safer, more confident driving.

Gareth Dunsmore, Electric Vehicle Director, Nissan Europe, explained, “The Euro NCAP announcement proves what we have known for a long time – that the new Nissan LEAF has exceptional safety standards and is a true pioneer in the EV space. This shows that our customers can fully trust our Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision, we are on a path to transform the way we drive and the way we live.”

The announcement has been released just months after the Japan New Car Assessment Program also awarded the car the top 5-star grade following rigorous testing. In earning the top rating, the LEAF scored 94.8 points out of a possible 100 for occupant safety in a collision. The program is organized by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victims’ Aid. More details on that announcement can be found here.

