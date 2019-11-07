New look Nissan Patrol lands in Australia

Melbourne, Australia – The new look 2020 Nissan Patrol has been refreshed with a stylish new look and a range of Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety technologies added as standard equipment, and is on sale in Australia now.

The iconic Nissan Patrol has been a legend of the Nissan range for almost 70 years, with 1.9 million global sales over six generations.

Nissan Patrol has been redesigned, particularly at the front and rear of the vehicle, it has improved ride comfort through changes to suspension tuning, a revised colour palette and includes a range of added Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety technologies.

One of the pillars of Nissan Intelligent Mobility – which is designed to transform the way you drive and how you live – is Nissan Intelligent Driving which includes active safety technologies that look out for the driver, helping take actions to avoid trouble.

Extensive front and rear alterations to both the Nissan Patrol Ti and the Patrol Ti-L have created a sleeker look to the vehicle, complementing its size.

Distinguishing between the two grades, the Nissan Patrol Ti has a unique sporty front end design, while the Patrol Ti-L front bumper showcases a more premium look. Across both grades there have been changes to the bonnet and fender panels, front grille, LED front lamps and the front bumper.

The front and rear LED lamps are significantly improved, with 52 LEDs in the front headlight – plus the LED fog lamps – and a total of 44 LEDs in the rear.

The rear of the Patrol has also undergone a refresh that seamlessly integrates new boomerang-shaped LED taillights and a larger chrome nameplate. This update results in improved night time visibility and a stronger road presence.

Like the front, the rear bumper is upright and angular, elevating the refinement of the vehicle’s overall design. The 18-inch alloy wheels have also been updated.

The major technical changes to the 2020 Nissan Patrol have also increased safety.

There is an increased suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) across the entire range and more Nissan Intelligent Mobility features than ever before

Both grades now include the following updated technologies as standard equipment:

Intelligent Emergency Braking

Intelligent Forward Collision Warning

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

While the following are already standard on the Patrol Ti-L, the Patrol Ti now includes the following technologies:

Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Intelligent Lane Intervention

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention

In addition to these technologies, both Patrol grades get outside power folding mirrors with auto-folding function.

While the Patrol Ti now has an auto anti-dazzle rear view mirror, the Ti-L continues to have the Intelligent Rear View Monitor. This enables the driver to see traffic conditions behind the car through the clear video imagery, as well as use the rear view mirror to check on passengers and pets in the rear.

“The new-look Nissan Patrol is a head-turner with its refreshed design already driving buyer enquiries,” said Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester.

“We are excited to have the new Nissan Patrol on sale, it has made significant gains in its segment owing to its comfort, design, towing and driveability both on and off-road. Everyone who drives this spacious large SUV enjoys it.

“We have seen a marked improvement in Patrol sales through our strong dealer sales performance, and we expect to see Patrol sales continue to rise”

Patrol owners will also enjoy a more comfortable drive thanks to a suspension retuning with improved dampers. The dampers have been enhanced to provide more dampening at a higher piston speed (frequency) zone. This gives better on-road ride comfort.

In addition to this, Patrol’s air conditioning system has been updated, providing improved airflow – particularly for rear seated passengers. Those seated in the front will notice improved climate control with increased air flow for faster cooling and a larger heating map built within the seat for better heating performance.

The 2020 Nissan Patrol is available in six contemporary colours including Moonlight White, Galaxy Gold & Hermosa Blue – which are new to the range.

Nissan Patrol, regardless of the grade, come with a powerful 5.6 litre V8 petrol engine with 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque and a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual mode and Adaptive Shift Control (ASC).

At ease off the beaten track, Nissan Patrol features an electronic rear diff lock, Hill Descent Control (HDC) with on/off switch, Hill Start Assist (HAS) and an off-road monitor.

Patrol comes with an intelligent key with remote keyless entry, push button start, tri-zone climate air conditioning, cruise control, sat nav with 3D mapping, an 8-inch colour touch screen display, and heated door mirrors.

Nissan Patrol is covered by Nissan’s 5 year/unlimited kilometre warranty

2020 Nissan Patrol MSRP Pricing*

Nissan Patrol Ti $75,990

Nissan Patrol Ti-L $91,990

* Manufacturer suggested retail prices (MSRP) are provided for media purposes only and do not include statutory charges, other on-road costs or consider extra charges for metallic paint.

SOURCE: Nissan