New Hyundai i30 – sleeker, safer, and more efficient

Hyundai Motor has released new details of the new i30 before its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The new i30 will feature a new design, advanced connectivity features and offer an electrified 48-volt mild hybrid option, resulting in increased fuel efficiency.

Hyundai is also updating its i30 N Line range. For the first time, the company’s sporty-looking trim level will be available on the new i30 Wagon, starting in summer 2020. The i30 N-inspired design features will continue to be available on the i30 hatchback and fastback models.

“By listening to our customers, we’ve determined there is a need for a safe, reliable car in the C-segment that also offers modern features such as state-of-the-art connectivity and efficient powertrains – and that looks good,” says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “The new i30 covers our customers’ needs while still being available at an attractive price point. It really has a universal appeal.”

A modern exterior design

The new i30’s exterior design is both bold and sleek, giving it more emotional appeal. The front is characterised by a wider-looking, more modern stance. The wider grille features an accentuated 3D pattern that emphasises the agile look of the car.

New, slimmer headlamps with optional multifaceted reflector (MFR) LED technology and new V-shaped signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs) complete the renewed, modern front end design.

At the rear, the new i30 5-door is enhanced with a new bumper design, which was developed to improve aerodynamic performance. The LED rear combination lamps create a V-shape for a symmetrical effect between the front and the back.

The new i30 is now available with new, redesigned diamond-cut 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels that round off the side view of the new i30.

N Line trim now available on all body types

The dynamic, motorsport-inspired N Line trim has undergone a comprehensive design update for i30 Hatchback and Fastback. Now, for the first time, it is available with the new i30 Wagon as well. This means there will be an N Line version of all three i30 body types.

The new i30 N Line features bold new design with an even sportier look. At the front, the new i30 N Line has a wider central grille and new headlamps. Taking inspiration from the design of aeronautic jets, the lower central grille has increased in size and dominates the bumper area, expressing its strong stance and performance. The side openings feature floating wings which improve aerodynamic performance.

The completely new design of the rear bumper underlines the dynamic N Line character. The wide diffuser makes a sporty statement and a gives the rear an impressive stance, while the repositioned fog lights focus the visual centre of gravity closer to the ground.

The new i30 N Line comes with a new, 17-inch or 18-inch wheel design that adds to the excitement, expressing speed even when standing still. This contributes to a modern profile, which is full of motion.

In addition, the new i30 N Line Hatchback and Fastback features tuning updates for suspension and steering in combination with the 1.5 T-GDi 160 PS and 1.6 Diesel 136 PS engines for a more dynamic ride.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Hyundai