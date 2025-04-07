New generation DAF now also fuelled by B100 biodiesel

Important addition for transporters committed to sustainability

For transporters who wish to switch to B100 biodiesel, the New Generation DAF XF, XG and XG+ can now also be delivered with a specially developed PACCAR MX-13 engine. This new power source is available for both tractors and rigids.

B100 biodiesel, also known as FAME (Fatty Acid Methyl Esters) or RME (Rapeseed Methyl Esters) biodiesel, is a fuel that is produced entirely from renewable vegetable oils and fats. B100 reduces well-to-wheel CO2 emissions by up to 90% when compared with fossil fuel diesel, which makes it similar to HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil).

To achieve the lowest possible CO2 emissions, the B100-compatible MX-13 (355 kW/480 pk) is equipped with specially designed software that takes factors such as the lower calorific value of biodiesel into account.

Ecological footprint

‘With the introduction of the MX-13 engine for biodiesel, we offer another alternative to transporters who are committed to sustainable transport. All DAF trucks with a combustion engine are HVO-compatible but B100 is more readily available in some regions,’ says DAF Trucks Chief Engineer Jeroen van den Oetelaar. ‘With the B100 option, we are now offering transporters another way – in addition to HVO and our electric powertrains – to reduce their ecological footprint without making any concessions with regard to the reliability of the vehicle.’

SOURCE: DAF