New Ford Ranger Tremor Off-Road Package creates most off-road-capable factory-built Ranger ever for U.S. Customers

Ford today answers the call of Ranger customers asking for an even more off-road-capable and agile Built Ford Tough midsize truck, revealing the new available Tremor Off-Road Package designed to help owners tackle even rougher off-road terrain without compromising Ranger’s payload and tow ratings. 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor goes beyond today’s already-capable FX4 Off-Road Package, making it the most off-road-capable factory-built Ranger ever offered in the U.S.

“Tremor gives Ranger customers a new level of off-road confidence and fun,” said Chad Callander, Ford Ranger marketing manager. “With increased ground clearance, off-road tuned suspension and aggressive Continental General Grabber tires, Tremor elevates Ranger’s off-roading capability even further while keeping the unique advantages that come with a cargo box for hauling gear anywhere.”

Tremor starts with a lifted suspension, redesigned front knuckles and 32-inch Continental General Grabber™ A/TX all-terrain tires on new 17-inch Magnetic-painted wheels that combine to deliver 9.7 inches of ground clearance – 0.8 inches more than the base Ranger SuperCrew 4×4.

FOX™ 2.0 monotube dampers with remote rear reservoirs and hydraulic rebound stops are tuned for a comfortable ride on pavement while offering control over severe terrain. The shocks are specially tuned with progressive rebound end zone damping to support vehicle control where the pavement ends. Front and rear springs are tuned for greater off-road composure. A multi-leaf rear spring setup enables increased wheel travel. Anti-roll bar stiffness has been reduced to minimize disruption over rough terrain and improve comfort off-road.

Tremor boosts Ranger’s off-road metrics, including a 30.9-degree approach angle, up 2.2 degrees from the base SuperCrew 4×4, a 25.5-degree departure angle, which is up 0.1 degrees and a 24.2-degree breakover angle, up 2.7 degrees.

Compared to base Ranger, front suspension travel increases to 6.5 inches. Rear suspension travel increases to 8.1 inches. Together, these improvements mean customers can confidently tackle more challenging terrain on their way to their next epic destination.

Ranger Tremor includes a frame-mounted steel front bash plate and underbody skid plates, rear locking differential, Terrain Management System™ with four distinct drive modes and Trail Control™. Tremor’s traction control system is recalibrated for improved acceleration and traction in gravel, so customers can punch it in a washout with gusto.

Ranger Tremor comes with two new recovery hooks in the rear, in addition to the two up front. It takes a wider profile thanks to the Tremor-specific General Grabber all-terrain tires, wheels and wider wheel lip moldings. New hoop steps give Ranger Tremor additional off-road styling and functionality without sacrificing ground clearance.

Despite its improved off-road capability, Tremor maintains Ranger’s utility in everyday adventures with a smooth, comfortable on-road ride, plus 1,430-pound maximum payload and available 7,500-pound maximum towing capacity, so customers can haul bikes, boats, campers and other gear on their adventures.

Customers can now also control accessories like winches, lights and air compressors thanks to Tremor’s six-switch auxiliary power bank mounted to the dash with rated loads of 25 amps, 15 amps and 10 amps, plus three switches at 5 amps.

“Ranger Tremor can be your daily driver during the week then transform into your off-road adventure vehicle come Saturday morning,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “With its added off-road capability combined with the six-switch auxiliary bank and more than 200 Ranger-specific dealer-installed available accessories, Ranger Tremor is a very capable overlanding rig.”

Tremor adds new styling features inside and out. The grille features a Magnetic-painted surround with black bars running across the middle and red nostril accents in the corners. Special badging comes on both sides of the cargo box, and an optional hood and body graphics package adds extra personalization. The stylish interior features seats with Miko suede inserts and “Tremor” stitched into the seatbacks, as well as black accents.

Ranger Tremor comes with the proven 2.3-liter EcoBoost® engine with 270 horsepower and best-in-class gas torque of 310 lb.-ft., paired to a class-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission and standard 4×4 with electronic locking rear differential.

“No matter if you’re on-road or off-road, your truck needs to be tough,” said Callander. “That’s why toughness is engrained in Ranger’s DNA throughout design, engineering and testing. Tremor gives you the added confidence to get to where you need to go because it’s engineered to the same standards you expect in a Built Ford Tough truck.”

The Tremor Off-Road Package is available on mid XLT and high Lariat series 2021 Ranger trucks with SuperCrew 4×4 configuration. Package pricing is $4,290 MSRP. 2021 Rangers equipped with the Tremor Off-Road Package will be built at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan, with production slated to begin early next year.

