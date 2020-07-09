Navistar partners with Samsara to deliver integrated fleet solution

Navistar International Corporation, a producer of International® brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, has partnered with fleet management solutions provider Samsara. Since pioneering OnCommand® Connection, the industry’s first and only open-architecture, all-makes remote diagnostics solution, Navistar has been committed to delivering simplified, powerful solutions for customers. The partnership allows International customers to seamlessly add Samsara solutions without the installation of additional vehicle hardware.

The partnership includes two new turnkey integrations that will streamline data sharing between both platforms:

Streamline fleet management by bringing data from Navistar’s factory-installed telematics device into the Samsara platform.

by bringing data from Navistar’s factory-installed telematics device into the Samsara platform. Improve fleet maintenance by making Samsara fault code data available in Navistar’s OnCommand Connection platform.

“This is Navistar’s first integration in our strategy to partner with select telematics service providers to extend OnCommand Connection’s open architecture platform and further develop solutions that create sustainable value for our customers,” said Chintan Sopariwala, vice president, Aftersales Operations and Connected Vehicle, Navistar. “This partnership allows our customers access to Samsara’s fleet management service and Navistar’s connected solutions through one, factory-installed device.”

Using the factory-installed telematics device, which is standard on the International® LT® Series, RH™ Series and LoneStar® models, any new International truck customer can easily integrate into the Samsara platform, no additional hardware required. In addition to consolidating software solutions onto Navistar’s factory-installed telematics device, this new partnership allows Samsara telematics customers to access OnCommand Connection’s Advanced Remote Diagnostics solution for their fleets.

“We built Samsara so our customers can have the most efficient fleet management experience out there,” said Rushil Goel, Vice President and General Manager of Fleet Management, Samsara. “Our partnership with Navistar takes the friction out of data analysis. Now fleets can seamlessly collect insights in one integrated solution, ultimately saving time and money. We’re looking forward to building a long-term partnership with Navistar and will have even more to share in the coming months.”

Fleets subscribed to Samsara via Navistar’s factory-installed telematics device will enjoy continued telematics service, including access to OnCommand Connection’s Advanced Remote Diagnostics solutions and over-the-air programming capabilities for the duration of the Samsara subscription.

“This partnership makes it possible to bring valuable data from our International trucks into Samsara, and it helps us manage our fleet more efficiently” said Robert Alexis, Vice President of Operations, JR Kays Trucking.

SOURCE: Navistar