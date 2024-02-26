Navistar delivers first International® S13 Integrated Powertrain equipped LT® Series to several fleets

Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) is pleased to announce the first deliveries of the International LT® Series equipped with the International ® S13 Integrated Powertrain to several key fleet customers, including Gemini Motor Transport, Saddle Creek Logistics Services, and Paschall Truck Line

The S13 Integrated Powertrain is the company’s most fuel-efficient powertrain and marks the final generation of internal combustion products Navistar will develop amid the transition to zero emissions. The S13 Integrated Powertrain significantly simplifies service, boosts operating efficiency, reduces operating costs, and provides greater performance and profitability for fleets.

“Navistar is thrilled to have handed off the first S13 Integrated Powertrain units,” said Chet Ciesielski, vice president, On-Highway Heavy Duty Truck Business, Navistar. “Whether our customers are looking to reach maximum fuel efficiency or integrate comprehensive ownership solutions, the S13 Integrated Powertrain is a step toward achieving their goals.”

Simplicity and Serviceability

Gemini Motor Transport, a nationwide fuel motor carrier and part of the Love’s Family of Companies, recently took delivery of its first LT Series powered by the S13 Integrated Powertrain, which was assembled at Navistar’s Escobedo Assembly Plant in Mexico.

“As a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, Gemini Motor Transport is proud to be family owned and operated with locations in 42 states. Providing quality products and services for drivers means partnering with companies like Navistar who continue to develop state-of-the-art engines, transmissions, and aftertreatment systems that help Gemini drivers in both driver safety and road efficiency,” said Brent Bergevin, executive vice president of Transportation, Love’s.

“We are thrilled to be the first fleet to receive the S13 Integrated Powertrain, which is the lightest 13-liter powertrain in the market,” Bergevin continued. “With fewer subcomponents, low friction materials, and predictive capabilities through Navistar’s OnCommand® Connection, this best-in-class powertrain will support Love’s and Gemini’s commitment to leading the trucking industry and the safety of our drivers and customers. We’re also proud to partner with Navistar to be an authorized warranty repair provider at over 430 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations – helping drivers get back on the road quickly.”

Superior Operating Economy

The design of the S13 Integrated delivers advanced fuel economy and performance through combustion efficiency and a reduction of friction and pumping losses. This equates to a more fuel-efficient engine with fewer greenhouse gas emissions—making the S13 Integrated Powertrain one of the most efficient powertrain for the North American market.

Saddle Creek Logistics Services, a supply chain solutions company, took delivery of its first LT Series equipped with the S13 Integrated Powertrain, one of several Saddle Creek is adding to its fleet.

“Saddle Creek prides itself on being dependable and flexible, as these are key aspects of our culture and points of differentiation for our brand,” said John Erwin, senior vice president, Transportation, Saddle Creek Logistics Services. “When I talk to our drivers, they tell me they enjoy the experience delivered by the S13 Integrated Powertrain. We’re confident the S13 Integrated Powertrain will help us control supply chain costs, improve our service to clients through reduced downtime, and expand our distribution network without raising costs.”

Stellar Performance

Behind the wheel, Saddle Creek’s drivers report excellent feel and performance.

“The S13 is great all around,” said Ed Hadley, a driver with Saddle Creek. “I love the ergonomics and the spacious interior of the cab, and the transmission is the smoothest that I have ever experienced. It finds the right gear smoothly and quickly and has great torque and power. It is just a really enjoyable driving experience.”

Paschall Truck Lines, an employee-owned dry-van freight carrier, tested an LT Series sleeper tractor, equipped with the S13 Integrated Powertrain last fall, and is currently in the process of taking delivery.

“During our time with the S13 unit, we experienced very strong fuel economy, a good driver experience, and 100% equipment uptime,” said Vic Norris, vice president of Fleet Maintenance, Paschall Truck Lines.

To help meet evolving customer needs, Navistar has added captive finance solutions to support new products and business models and provide customers with customized financial services and competitive loan and lease options.

“We aim to have our customers covered at every level, from purchase to maintenance, and provide them a seamless experience to coincide with a top-tier product,” said Ciesielski. “We look forward to receiving their feedback on the performance of the S13 Integrated in driving continual improvements.”

SOURCE: Navistar