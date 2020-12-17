Multiple successes for BMW in the Connected Car Awards and Car Connectivity Awards 2020

The ongoing commitment of BMW to transformation and digitalisation has earned the brand several awards once again this year. The readers of motoring magazines Auto Bild & Computer Bild and auto, motor und sport / Moove singled out innovative connectivity features and digital services for special praise. They were particularly impressed by BMW’s strategic development of digital products and services, as well as the brand’s seamless integration of smart devices and its intuitive operating concept.

The BMW Digital Key topped the rankings in this year’s Connected Car Awards presented by Auto Bild & Computer Bild. The smartphone-based digital car key allows owners to lock and unlock their vehicle easily and safely. They can also send a Digital Key for their car to as many as five other people. And there is also the option of releasing a special Digital Key with limited rights (e.g. restricted maximum speed and acceleration, stereo volume, etc.), which is ideal for novice drivers, for example.

More than 11,000 of the readers who cast their votes in the Car Connectivity Award 2020 poll conducted by the auto, motor und sport / Moove magazines judged the BMW 3 Seriesto be the car with the most innovative connectivity features in the “Connected Cars” category. The BMW 3 Series was the first model range to be equipped with the voice-controlled BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant based on the digital operating concept BMW Operating System 7.0. Another connectivity highlight is Remote Software Upgrade, which enables customers to keep their vehicles supplied with the latest software updates. Here, new functions can be imported into the car quickly and easily over the air.

Meanwhile, BMW Driving Assistant Professional collected the most votes from readers in the “Driver Assistance Systems Safety” category. This tech package features Steering and Lane Control Assistant including the new Active Navigation and Emergency Lane Assistant functions. And Assisted View allows the workings of the individual Driving Assistant Professional assistance systems to be shown in real time in the instrument cluster through 3D visualisation of the surrounding area.

Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President Digital Car, BMW Group, expressed his appreciation for the awards: “On behalf of the whole team at BMW I would like to sincerely thank all the readers involved for the three awards,” he said. “For us, these distinctions represent the best reward and motivation – above all, because the readers have decided the outcome. This vote of confidence from you confirms to us that we are heading in the right direction, and we will continue to do everything we can to delight our customers over and over again.”

The ongoing expansion of connectivity towards a digital, emission-free future is – alongside automated driving – one of the central areas of activity through which the BMW Group is driving forward its strategic transformation of the mobility sector.

SOURCE: BMW