More service at a finger’s touch: the new Mercedes me Apps: Accessing the digital ecosystem of the vehicle with apps

The eighth episode of the Meet Mercedes DIGITAL news format is all about the new Mercedes me apps. Mathias Vaitl, Head of Mercedes me & Digital Services Business at Daimler AG, presents the new generation of Mercedes me Apps and the company’s proprietary standardised developer platform. “Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #8: More service at a finger’s touch: the new Mercedes me Apps” will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) in a media special on the digital platform Mercedes me media at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/meetmercedesdigital and will be available afterwards as video on demand.

The current Mercedes me App, first presented in 2015, connects over five million Mercedes-Benz customers worldwide with their vehicles and the digital Mercedes-Benz services through their smartphone. This creates a digital ecosystem around each of these vehicles. With improved basic functionalities and an even more attractive customer experience, the new Mercedes-Benz apps are now continuing the success story. Advantages include shorter update cycles and an even simpler and more intuitive operation. The updated offer consists of three apps – Mercedes me, Mercedes me Store and Mercedes me Service – which are now available for download in Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store in 36 markets. By end of summer, the apps will be available in over 40 Mercedes me countries. The apps can be used to control vehicle functions with a smartphone, purchase digital products from Mercedes-Benz or book service appointments.

Host Yasmine Blair leads through the episodes of Meet Mercedes DIGITAL. Mathias Vaitl also gives her interesting insights into the common foundation of these apps, the “Software Development Kit” (SDK). In 2019, Mercedes-Benz was the first car manufacturer to grant access rights to software developers from all over the world for this standardised platform. This allows new functionalities and services to be developed quickly, flexibly and according to clear guidelines.

Launched in May, the Meet Mercedes DIGITAL series is an innovative news format on Mercedes me media. With regular episodes in the style of a news bulletin, it presents current topics, goes in-depth and provides expert analysis. The moderated shows encompass studio discussions and reports from production facilities or test tracks. Each topic is accompanied by in-depth information available for download in the form of videos, press texts and images.

SOURCE: Daimler