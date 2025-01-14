Mobilize and Autostrade per l’Italia forge a strategic alliance to power sustainable mobility in Italy

Renault Group through its Mobilize brand and Autostrade per l’Italia through its subsidiary Free To X have signed a framework agreement to develop fast-charging infrastructure in Italy

In a landmark move for the electric mobility sector, Mobilize, a Renault Group brand dedicated to new mobilities, and Free To X, a subsidiary of Autostrade per l’Italia, have announced a transaction that aims to accelerate the deployment of a high-power charging network across Italy.

Through this project, Mobilize is set to acquire a significant stake in Free To X, Autostrade per l’Italia’s subsidiary dedicated to fast charging, supporting Mobilize’s vision of establishing a strong presence in the fast-charging industry.

Free To X, one of the leaders in the high-power charging (HPC) market in Italy, operates a fast charge network comprising 110 stations, primarily located on highways. These stations deliver up to 400 kW of power and are accessible to all e-mobility service providers. Mobilize’s investment will support the development of new opportunities beyond the highway network.

Completion of the transaction between Mobilize and Free To X, subsidiary of Autostrade per l’Italia, is subject to regulatory approvals.

“Entering into a partnership with Autostrade per l’Italia is a significant step in our mission to lead the transition towards sustainable mobility. By collaborating with Free To X, we are not only enhancing Italy’s charging infrastructure but also aligning with our strategic ambitions to establish a robust fast-charging network across Europe, making electric mobility easier for all,” said Gianluca De Ficchy, CEO of Mobilize.

“We are proud to join forces with Mobilize to provide fast and Hyperfast charging solutions for travelers boosting the growth outside the motorway network,” said Giorgio Moroni, CEO of Free To X. “The transaction confirms the relevance of the Company in the sector as a Key enabler of low-emission mobility in the transition path towards more sustainable mobility.”

