Mitsubishi: OUTLANDER PHEV expands presence in the Philippines

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) introduced its flagship plug-in hybrid SUV, the OUTLANDER PHEV, in the Philippines. The launch marks the company’s continuous investment in the ASEAN region. First launched in Indonesia last year, the Philippines is the second country in the region to introduce the OUTLANDER PHEV.

Sales commenced on September 5 at the Manila Bay branch of the Peak Motors Philippines Inc. (PMPI) dealership, which will also be the first dealership to install the feature of Mitsubishi DENDO DRIVE STATION1 outside of Japan early next year.

“ASEAN is MMC’s growth driver in the three-year mid-term business plan announced in July this year,” said Yoichiro Yatabe, co-chief operating officer of MMC. “In addition to driving the growth of the ASEAN economy, we are committed to contributing to the preservation of the environment through the introduction of the OUTLANDER PHEV in the region. Not only will we support the development of the country’s automotive industry and economy, but will also foster the communities to protect the environment for a sustainable future.”

The OUTLANDER PHEV aligns with the company’s long-time development of electro-mobility, 4WD expertise and all-wheel control technology. The vehicle offers energy efficiency and a smooth driving experience by utilizing a twin-motor 4WD system and a unique EV-based PHEV architecture consisting of a front electric motor, a rear electric motor and no gearbox.

Since its premiere as the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV in 2013, the OUTLANDER PHEV has expanded its presence to more than 60 countries, with total sales volume reaching more than 260,000 units as of August 2020. It is the world’s best-selling PHEV2 and has been Europe’s best-selling PHEV for five consecutive years (2015-2019)3.

1. MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ next generation showroom with solar power system and vehicle to home (V2H) equipment, in addition to standard showroom functions such as new vehicle sales and aftersales services

2. Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ internal sales data from January 2013 to March 2020

3. Source: MITSUBISHI MOTORS’ internal sales data from January 2015 to December 2019

SOURCE: MITSUBISHI MOTORS