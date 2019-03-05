Mitsubishi Motors world premiere for MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER to start new “DENDO DRIVE HOUSE” service from 2019

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) is giving the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER new-generation crossover SUV its global premiere at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show(1), March 5-17. Embodying the “Drive your Ambition” corporate global tagline, the MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER uses MMC’s own and advanced electrification and all-wheel control technologies to raise SUV appeal to a new level.

MMC will also be giving demonstrations at its booth of the DENDO DRIVE HOUSE (DDH) ? a new energy ecosystem allowing owners to generate, store and energy automatically between their cars and home, enhancing the value of electric vehicles. DDH, offered to customers at the showroom when they buy the EV/PHEV at MMC dealerships, is a V2H(2) based home system MMC plans to start offering this service in Japan and Europe from 2019.

MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER

1) Concept

Engelberg is a well-known ski resort in the Central region of Switzerland that offers grand panoramic vistas and is known, as well as for its groomed runs, for its challenging off-piste runs that offer freestyle and freeriding fun for skiers and snowboarders.

MITSUBISHI ENGELBERG TOURER is a Twin Motor 4WD plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV). As befits the Engelberg Tourer name, it offers high levels of running performance that allow the driver to enjoy driving in any weather condition or on any road surface with confidence. It combines this with the long cruising range inherent to the PHEV and that allows journeys out of town to places with no charging infrastructure. The excellent packaging combines passenger capacity with a variety of storage space to allow family and friends to spend a satisfying time on the way to their destination. It stirs driver and occupants’ curiosity and sense of adventure as they seek to go further, as they seek to take a step beyond anything they have experienced before.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi