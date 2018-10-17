Mitsubishi Motors starts local engine production and expands research and development centre

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has announced two major milestones in the expansion of its China business. GAC Mitsubishi Motors (GMMC), the joint venture business in China between MMC, the Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) and Mitsubishi Corporation has begun production of 4B4 and 4J1 engines. There was also a ground breaking ceremony for the Research and Development Centre which will be completed in 2020.

The new engine plant has an annual production capacity of 200,000 units. It will produce the new 1.5-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine (4B4) which will be fitted to the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV. In addition, the plant will also manufacture the 4J1 engine for the locally-produced Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.

Producing the engines locally will enhance cost competitiveness and further strengthen the company’s position in the world’s largest automotive market. In addition to increasing employment at the new factory, the production will result in more employment opportunities throughout the supply chain.

Mitsubishi Motors will launch the Eclipse Cross into the local market this autumn to expand its SUV product range and support the local sales network.

GMMC has also agreed with Changsha City to expand and relocate to a newly established R & D centre. This new site has an area of 41 hectares and includes a vehicle testing course. The centre will further strengthen GMMC’s technological development functions in order to meet the local market needs for China.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi