Mitsubishi Motors launches updated Outlander PHEV – Flagship model returns to Europe in spring 2025

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) has updated the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the Outlander crossover SUV and premiered it in Europe. The new model will be available in showrooms in Japan this fall and in 20 European countries in spring 2025.

Update for the gasoline model is planned to follow in 2025, and both PHEV and gasoline models will be refreshed in markets including North America, Australia, and New Zealand in due course.

With “I-Fu-Do-Do” or authentic and majestic in Japanese as the product concept, the Outlander PHEV is Mitsubishi Motors’ flagship model which brings together the best of the brand’s electrification and all-wheel control technologies. The model has received high acclaim for its robust exterior design with a sense of presence, smooth and strong powertrain performance from the PHEV system, and high steering stability thanks to the twin-motor 4WD and Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC).

While maintaining these highly acclaimed aspects of the previous model, the new Outlander has been refined with a focus on sophistication and high-class. To enhance its appeal as an electrified vehicle, the battery has been renewed to boost the EV range to more than 80 kilometers (WLTP mode)1 and increase maximum output by approximately 20%1, delivering exhilarating acceleration.

Furthermore, a higher-quality and more stable ride has been achieved through optimized S-AWC, updated suspension and new tires. Interior convenience and comfort have also been improved with a smartphone-link display audio (SDA) navigation system featuring a larger 12.3-inch display, enhanced connectivity features, as well as a seat ventilation function. In addition, the vehicle has been upgraded with a variety of new features, including an audio system developed in collaboration with Yamaha Corporation that offers high levels of sound quality.

The first generation Outlander PHEV was launched in 2013 in Japan as the world’s first plug-in hybrid 4WD SUV and had been sold mainly in Europe, North America and Australia. Serving as an EV for daily use and a hybrid for long trips, the electrified SUV offers drivers the quiet, smooth yet powerful acceleration unique to electrified vehicles, along with safe, secure ride in various weather and road conditions. A fully redesigned model was released in December 2021, and a total of over 370,000 vehicles have been sold across the two generations. Today, the Outlander PHEV is the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid 4WD SUV2.

1. European specifications

2. As of September 2024, based on in-house research

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors