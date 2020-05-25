Mitsubishi Motors joins Open COVID-19 Declaration

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) joined OPEN COVID-19 DECLARATION, which aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, industry-government-academia cooperation is required so they can accelerate development and manufacturing of therapeutic drugs, vaccines, medical devices and infection control products in an unconventional way.

Based on this declaration, MMC will neither seek compensation nor assert any patents, utility models, designs or copyrights against any activities, which purpose to stop the epidemic, until the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the COVID-19 outbreak.

MMC will continue to support measures against the spread of COVID-19.

About COVID-19 countermeasures IP declaration

https://www.gckyoto.com/covid-2

MMC’s actions against the spread of COVID-19 infections

https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/notice20200402

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors Corporation