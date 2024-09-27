Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2024

|August 2024
|Fiscal Year 2024
(24/4-24/8)
|Calendar Year 2024
(24/1-24/8)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume
(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|30,023
|92.0
|185,499
|100.6
|315,091
|100.0
|Overseas Production
|36,614
|87.6
|172,845
|83.8
|305,971
|87.1
|Total
|66,637
|89.5
|358,344
|91.7
|621,062
|93.2
|Domestic
Sales *
|Registrations Total
|3,608
|123.9
|15,973
|92.6
|28,015
|89.3
|Minicars Total
|5,443
|121.0
|25,334
|131.7
|48,504
|145.4
|Total
|9,051
|122.1
|41,307
|113.2
|76,519
|118.2
|Exports Total
|18,639
|95.2
|97,114
|105.1
|152,163
|100.4
* Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : August 2024 ]
< Domestic Production >
August 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 2 months since June, 2024
( 92.0% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
August 2024 ･････ Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 87.6% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
August 2024 ･････ Sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2024
( 89.5% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
August 2024 ･････ First consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since July, 2024
( 122.1% year-on-year )
< Exports >
August 2024 ･････ First monthly year-on-year decrease in 3 months since May, 2024
( 95.2% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
Asia 35,515 units : 86.6% year-on-year
Thailand 15,808 units : 78.0% year-on-year
Indonesia 13,097 units : 87.1% year-on-year
< Exports >
Asia 135 units : 75.8% year-on-year
North America 9,112 units : 119.8% year-on-year
Europe 364 units : 10.3% year-on-year
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors