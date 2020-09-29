Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2020

|August
2020
|Fiscal Year 2020
(20/4-20/8)
|Calendar Year 2020
(20/1-20/8)
|Volume(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Volume(unit)
|YoY(%)
|Production
|Domestic Production
|19,115
|48.4
|85,586
|34.9
|249,052
|61.1
|Overseas Production*1
|26,762
|45.5
|115,103
|39.6
|285,189
|57.8
|Total
|45,877
|46.7
|200,689
|37.4
|534,241
|59.3
|Domestic
Sales*2
|Registrations Total
|1,549
|50.9
|6,817
|39.8
|17,771
|52.9
|Minicars Total
|2,701
|57.2
|13,279
|61.9
|29,286
|72.3
|Total
|4,250
|54.7
|20,096
|52.1
|47,057
|63.5
|Exports Total
|5,974
|22.4
|30,886
|21.9
|129,518
|52.7
*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded
*2 Includes imports to Japan
[ Summary : August 2020 ]
< Domestic Production >
August 2020･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020
( 48.4% year-on-year )
< Overseas Production >
August 2020･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019
( 45.5% year-on-year )
< Total Production >
August 2020･･･Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019
( 46.7% year-on-year )
< Domestic Sales >
2020･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019
( 54.7% year-on-year )
< Exports >
August 2020･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020
( 22.4% year-on-year )
Supplemental Information
< Overseas Production >
- Asia ( 26,159 units : 2% year-on-year )
< Exports >
- Asia ( 609 units : 100.3% year-on-year )
- North America ( 0 units : -% year-on-year )
- Europe ( 2,303 units : 21.6% year-on-year )
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors