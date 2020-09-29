Mitsubishi Motors announces production, sales and export figures for August 2020

   September 29, 2020
August
2020		 Fiscal Year 2020
(20/4-20/8)		 Calendar Year 2020
(20/1-20/8)
Volume(unit) YoY(%) Volume(unit) YoY(%) Volume(unit) YoY(%)
Production Domestic Production 19,115 48.4 85,586 34.9 249,052 61.1
Overseas Production*1 26,762 45.5 115,103 39.6 285,189 57.8
Total 45,877 46.7 200,689 37.4 534,241 59.3
Domestic
Sales*2		 Registrations Total 1,549 50.9 6,817 39.8 17,771 52.9
Minicars Total 2,701 57.2 13,279 61.9 29,286 72.3
Total 4,250 54.7 20,096 52.1 47,057 63.5
Exports Total 5,974 22.4 30,886 21.9 129,518 52.7

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : August 2020 ]

< Domestic Production >

August 2020･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020

( 48.4% year-on-year )

< Overseas Production >

August 2020･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019

( 45.5% year-on-year )

< Total Production >

August 2020･･･Eleventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019

( 46.7% year-on-year )

< Domestic Sales >

2020･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019

( 54.7% year-on-year )

< Exports >

August 2020･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020

( 22.4% year-on-year )

 Supplemental Information 

< Overseas Production >

  • Asia ( 26,159 units  : 2% year-on-year )

< Exports >

  • Asia ( 609 units  : 100.3% year-on-year )
  • North America ( 0 units  : -% year-on-year )
  • Europe ( 2,303 units  : 21.6% year-on-year )

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors

