Mitsubishi Motors: All-new electric SUV Airtrek premieres at Auto Guangzhou in China

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that GAC Mitsubishi Motors Co., Ltd. (GMMC)1, MMC’s vehicle production and sales joint venture in China, today unveiled the all-new electric SUV Airtrek at Auto Guangzhou2.

The all-new Airtrek was developed based on the concept of an “e-cruising SUV,” with “e” representing the three keywords of “electric” (electric vehicle), “expanding” (expanding life with a car), and “expressive” (expressing the MMC uniqueness). Its styling presents MMC’s design identity throughout, from the Dynamic Shield front face to the hexagon motif of the tailgate, embodying both the maneuverability and high stability that characterize Mitsubishi vehicles.

The interior is open and spacious, featuring a horizontally-themed instrument panel that offers a broad field of vision and makes it easy to grasp the position of the car. To create a high-class feel, soft padding is introduced for the parts that passengers touch, and stitches are used in every detail. With its long wheelbase and broad overall width, the new model also offers spacious interior room for the whole family to ride in comfort.

As its EV component, the all-new Airtrek comes equipped with a large capacity 70-kilowatt (kWh) drive battery, achieving a maximum driving range of approximately 520 kilometers (km) under CLTC3. Installing the drive battery in the center of the floor has achieved an ideal front-rear weight distribution with a low center of gravity. The motor, inverter, and reduction drive have been integrated into a single lightweight, compact unit, combined with a driving system that delivers high output and torque inside a lightweight, high-rigidity body. As a result, the all-new Airtrek delivers the powerful yet smooth ride characteristic of an EV, with nimble handling for a thoroughly exhilarating driving.

“We named the new electric SUV Airtrek so that many customers can enjoy adventurous, active driving with this pure EV, which achieves a maximum driving range of approximately 520 km while emitting zero CO2 in motion,” said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, MMC. “We hope the all-new Airtrek will help expand the horizons of customers in China, where environmental initiatives are accelerating with new energy vehicles, especially EVs.”

1. A joint venture between Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC), Mitsubishi Corporation and MMC.

2. Officially called The 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. Press day is November 19, journalist days are November 20 and 21, and the show is open to the public from November 22 to 28. The exhibition will be held at the China Import and Export Fair Complex (Canton Fair Complex).

3. CLTC (China light-duty vehicle test cycle) is a standard test drive cycle for determining the emissions of vehicles in China.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors